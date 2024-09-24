Toonz Media Group and Greyscale Animation to co-produce animated series ‘Odd Dog’

Toonz Media Group has partnered with Greyscale Animation to co-produce a new animated series based on the acclaimed short film Odd Dog. The film, created by award-winning producer and director Keika Lee, has received widespread recognition at festivals around the world and is now set for a major expansion.

The series, aimed at preschoolers, follows the heartwarming adventures of Obi, a cat who identifies as a dog, and Eli, a quiet and serious little boy who has always wanted a canine companion. When Obi and Eli meet, their unique personalities shine through as they navigate a world full of humour, love, and life lessons. The 13-episode, seven-minute series explores themes of individuality, identity, and acceptance, delivering a powerful message: it’s okay to be different. The show emphasises how we can make an impact in the world without losing sight of who we truly are.

“Odd Dog teaches us that each of us is unique in our own way, and we should embrace who we are,” said creator and director of the series Lee. “It also challenges traditional ideas of strength, showing that being quietly courageous is just as valid. I have no doubt that Toonz Media Group is the right partner with their great leadership, many years of experience and exceptional talent. I am very excited to continue the story of Odd Dog with Toonz and share it with the world.”

“Keika Lee is one of the top animation talents in the world today, and her work has already made a lasting impression. We are thrilled to bring our expertise and help her take Odd Dog to the next level. Together, we believe this series will captivate and inspire a global audience,” said Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar.

For Lee, Odd Dog is more than just a project—it’s a personal journey that began when she was enchanted by animation as a child, watching Cinderella. She went on to create her first animated short film during her internship at Kyoto Animation Studio and then pursued a career spanning 15 years in the film and game industry. In 2017, she launched Greyscale Animation to produce Odd Dog. This collaboration with Toonz marks an exciting new chapter for her and the studio.