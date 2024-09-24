‘ViViCat: Miles Purr Hour’ animated series to debut at MIPJunior

Chinese companies Beijing Miaow’s House, Tencent Video and GZ Art-land have partnered with USA’s China Bridge Content to develop ViViCat: Miles Purr Hour (52×7′), a new CGI animated comedy for teens and young adults based on the hit short form series The Daily Life of ViViCat. China Bridge Content will be giving global buyers and toy companies a preview of the new series during MIPJunior and MIPCOM.

ViViCat: Miles Purr Hour features ViViCat travelling the world on his trusty motorcycle searching for the meaning of life, or snacks, whichever comes first. Invariably, his motorcycle runs out of gas, leaving him stranded in a new city or town. In Tokyo, he has to earn gas money by working as a mascot at a local Sushi Bar. And in Texas, he is recruited by none other than Feline Musk for the first-ever cat walk in space.

Many of the places ViViCat visits will be animated in wholly different animation styles, ranging from anime, to stop-motion and hand drawn 2D. The stories are told entirely without words using physical comedy with a worldwide music score.

The show was created by ViViCat brand founder, Robin GuoBin (lead director of Pet Hotel, Fuwa’s Olympic Journey, Cosmicrew), and developed by China Bridge Content founder and president Josh Selig (Wonder Pets, Small Potatoes, The Dog & Pony Show). Selig is a multiple Emmy Award-winning creator and has a proven record of bringing Chinese projects (Super Wings, P. King Duckling) to the international market.

Beijing Miaow’s House’s GuoBin stated, “ViViCat has had a few tremendous years of growth in Asia and we’re delighted to now be working with Josh Selig and his team at China Bridge Content to bring our newest series, ViViCat: Miles Purr Hour, to best-in-class partners around the world.”

Selig added, “I’ve followed ViViCat’s meteoric rise for over five years now and I’m thrilled to be joining this exceptionally talented and hardworking team to help bring ViViCat: Miles Purr Hour to the international market at MIPJunior and MIPCOM. I am quite certain that ViViCat is destined to become a major global franchise.”

The short form series The Daily Life of ViViCat (200 x 2:00), that the new series is based on, premiered on the video streaming platform Tencent Video in 2021. The second season, also 200 x 2:00, is currently in production and will be completed and streamed on Tencent Video by Q2 2025.

Beijing Miaow’s House is an animation company established in 2019. GZ Art-land (Guangzhou Art-land Holding Company) plays a dual role as a licensor and exclusive licensing agent in Greater China for ViViCat and Pet Hotel. The company is into brand licensing, IP investment, multimedia business, product development, and artist and fashion collaborations.

China Bridge Content helps international companies get a foothold in mainland China, and helps Chinese companies expand their reach into the global market. It was founded in 2021 by Selig, the 12-time Emmy Award-winning creator of The Wonder Pets! on Nick Jr., Small Potatoes on Disney/CBeebies and the executive producer of Super Wings on Amazon Prime Video.

MIPJunior is a global event that focuses on kids entertainment and television programming. It’s a pre-MIPCOM event that takes place annually in Cannes, France. The 2024 edition will take place on 19 to 20 October at the Palais des Festivals.