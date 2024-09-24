Weare1 esports academy onboards gaming industry veterans as faculty

Weare1 Academy for esports has expanded its faculty by appointing gaming industry stalwarts like GameEon Studios CEO Nikhil Malankar, UI/UX designers Shrutvrinda V and Saurabh Saini to train aspiring esports athletes, game developers, and UX/UI and product design professionals.

Malankar of Mumbai Gullies fame, is a seasoned game development leader with over six years of experience. His expertise in game development will be valuable for aspiring developers and athletes alike, the academy said. The academy has additionally onboarded Deoitte UI/UX designer Saini, Digital Omnicon’s Shrutvrinda and members from Upthrust Sports. Their experience in building a UX related business ecosystem will guide the budding entrepreneurs, the academy feels.

Malankar expressed, “I’m thrilled to be a part of Weare1 Academy and share my knowledge and experience with aspiring game developers. As the global esports market skyrockets from US$1.38 billion in 2022 to a projected US$1.87 billion by 2025, it’s essential to empower the next generation of talent. It is imperative that India is a part of this growth story. Initiatives like Weare1 are perfectly poised to contribute to this success by equipping athletes with requisite skills and knowledge.”

Saini added, “I believe in Weare1 Academy’s mission and commitment towards providing holistic esports education. We are honoured to contribute to this journey and guide students towards achieving successful esports careers.”

Other industry professionals joining them are Orangutan esports head Vikrant Pujari who will lead Valorant training, while WindGod Esports head coach Mayank Yadav aka “Coach Commando” will provide expert coaching. Sankal Gupta aka “Duker_FF” from Free Fire Official India, will oversee the Free Fire training program.

Weare1 Academy is an Indian esports learning platform recognised by iStart Rajasthan, Startup India and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The academy offers courses in esports business management, esports caster, league operations, esports athlete, game development, UI/UX design and many others.

Weare1 Academy founder Saurabh Meena shared, “Weare1 Academy is thrilled to contribute to the Indian gaming market’s growth, which is projected to reach US$1.4 billion by 2028. Esports contributes for the 65.4 per cent of gamers in the gaming ecosystem, and there is a growing demand for skilled professionals. Weare1 Academy equips students with the skills to succeed in this dynamic industry, from game development to esports management. By addressing challenges and capitalising on opportunities, Weare1 Academy empowers the next generation of esports talent.”

The esports academy was established in 2020 by educators, disruptors, and gaming enthusiasts Meena and Biswa Panda. They have upskilled 500 plus Indians and generated revenue exceeding Rs 50 lakh as claimed.