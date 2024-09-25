Vegas Fest 2024: The ultimate celebration of creativity and innovation in AVGC

It is time to immerse yourself in the world of animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics at Vegas Fest 2024, the most awaited event in the AVGC industry which is set to take place on 28 and 29 September at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Organised by Tamil Nadu’s VEGAS (The Visual Effects-Game-Animation Society), this isn’t just another festival; it is where creativity comes to life, technology takes center stage, and the future of storytelling is crafted. Whether you’re a passionate creator, a tech enthusiast, or simply someone who’s curious about what’s next in this thrilling world, Vegas Fest 2024 promises to be a game-changer.

The event aligns with the mission of Vegas, which is fostering skill development, and knowledge exchange within the realms of animation, visual effects, and gaming. The society aims to bring together a diverse array of stakeholders, including artists, employees, executives, promoters, employers, hardware and software vendors, writers, publishers, trainers, trainees, consultants, and sellers, all working towards mutual benefit.

Vegas president and PhantomFX CEO Bejoy Arputharaj shared his vision for the festival stating, “Vegas Fest 2024 is more than just an event; it’s a dynamic convergence of creativity, technology, and innovation in the AVGC industry. This year’s fest is set to shape the future of the AVGC landscape and inspire the next generation of creators.”

Vegas Fest 2024 is the event you can’t miss! It features more than 3000 students, 1000 plus delegates, 300 plus companies, 20 plus knowledge sessions, over 10 panels and six workshops, with more than 60 speakers who will explore the latest trends in AVGC-XR industry. Keynotes, case studies, and presentations will focus on how AVGC contributes to Tamil Nadu’s economy, as well as India’s role in the global AVGC landscape. From discussions on gaming and XR, to deep dives into VFX workflows, the event will provide valuable insights for both industry veterans and aspiring talents and students.

With its unmatched networking opportunities, attendees will get a chance to rub shoulders with the crème de la crème of the AVGC world, including industry veterans and experts from DNEG, ILM, 88 Pictures, MPC, Famous, PhantomFX and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded creatives, pitch their ideas, and even find their next big opportunity. This is their chance to make connections that could redefine their careers.

Get ready to be blown away by a masterclasses from MPC on the making of Leo, and dive deep into the mystical world of Kalki 2898 with DNEG’s exploration of the Shambala sequence. But that’s not all—prepare to unravel the VFX secrets behind popular hits like Ayalaan, RRR, and Thangalaan through detailed technical breakdowns. Packed with creative discussions and cutting-edge insights, the event will be the ultimate destination for anyone passionate about the AVGC industry, a thrilling journey that one must not miss.

Vegas Fest 2024 promises to be an electrifying experience that will fuel your passion, expand your knowledge and connect you with the visionaries of the AVGC world. Whether you are eager to learn, showcase your work, or simply soak up in the incredible atmosphere, this event is where you need to be!

Recently, the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the establishment of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality (AVGC-XR) as a Section 8 Company under the Companies Act, 2013 in India with FICCI and CII.

AVGC-XR sector today plays an indispensable role in the media and entertainment industry. This vast sector includes filmmaking, OTT platforms, gaming and advertising, relevant across areas like health, education and social sectors. With rapidly evolving technology and increasing internet penetration coupled with cheap data rates, the AVGC-XR sector is poised to grow at an exponential pace globally.

Get ready to be inspired, engaged, and amazed at Vegas Fest 2024! Mark your calendar, spread the word, and prepare to dive into a world of creativity, technology, and endless possibilities. This is more than an event—it’s the future of AVGC. Be there to witness it.