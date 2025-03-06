Ed Moline and Claire Finn

Ireland’s animation house Lighthouse Studios (Rick & Morty, Goldie, Light of the World, The Bob’s Burgers Movie, The Cuphead Show, Bafta award-winning El Deafo) has appointed former Banijay Kids and Family executive Ed Moline as executive producer to lead and expand the studio’s slate.

Bringing nearly two decades of development and production experience across many entertainment genres, Moline will help drive Lighthouse’s original content strategy, fostering new partnerships and spearheading the creation of innovative storytelling across multiple mediums for local and global audiences. In his role, he will oversee the studio’s development pipeline, guide creative teams, and manage the development of adapted works and original IP. With Moline at the helm of original content development, the studio aims to further establish itself as a powerhouse for compelling, resonant creative both in feature and series and across different mediums from live action to animation to stage, radio or games.

Among the projects Moline will be driving forward are Savage Town, an adult-aimed animated series adaptation of Declan Shalvey’s acclaimed graphic novel, and Showbiz School, a fresh and fun animated comedy series. Moline will be attending the upcoming Animation Dingle festival in March, along with Shalvey, who will be there to discuss adapting Savage Town to the screen.

Lighthouse Studios MD Claire Finn stated: “Ed joins Lighthouse at a critical moment in our evolution as a content creation studio. With the content landscape becoming increasingly competitive, as major players focus on investing in established IPs, it’s vital to remain committed to original content that truly resonates. The recent Academy Award wins serve as a testament to the power of innovative storytelling. Ed’s diverse expertise across genres and markets, paired with his deep passion for storytelling, will be pivotal in shaping the future of our slate and expanding our creative pipelines.”

“Lighthouse Studios has built an outstanding reputation for storytelling and craft, and I’m honored to be joining the team at such an exciting time,” said Moline. “With projects like Savage Town and Showbiz School already underway, I’m looking forward to working with the talented team here to develop and produce bold, distinctive content that resonates with audiences worldwide.”

Moline joins Lighthouse following a successful tenure at Banijay Kids and Family, where he was a key figure across development and production of internationally recognised animated series such as Shasha & Milo (Tencent Video, Discovery Kids Latin America) and Mini-Heroes of the Forest (Rai Kids, France Télévisions). Prior to Banijay, he was a producer at Beano Studios, where he reimagined iconic comic characters for television and produced So Beano for Sky Kids. Spanning his career, he has worked with numerous independent production companies to bring drama, comedy, and factual formats to life. A graduate of the National Film and Television School, he holds a postgraduate diploma in script development.