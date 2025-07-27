Gaming studio Toikido and Lil Critter Workshop team up for ‘Bad Egg Co’ animated series on YouTube

The London-based creative gaming studio Toikido, has announced a new collaboration with Malaysian animation studio Lil Critter Workshop to launch a new animated series Bad Egg Co, on YouTube in 2026.

The move marks a significant step in the brand’s evolution from a digital-first property to a broader entertainment franchise.

The series is set in New Yolk City, where a group of rebellious eggs break rules, challenge authority, and sometimes find surprising moments of redemption. This animated series is created for YouTube Shorts and will feature over 60 minutes of 2D animated content, with episodes ranging from quick 30-second jokes to three-minute sketches, designed to be shared and watched across platforms. The comedy-led series can also be watched on TikTok, Instagram Reels, Facebook Watch, and more.

Addressing this partnership, Toikido CEO Darran Garnham said, “We’ve built Bad Egg Co to be more than just a brand, it’s a world with attitude, humour, and heart. Lil Critter Workshop immediately got the yolk of what we are trying to do. Together, we’re cracking open a series that’s fast, funny, and full of character.”

Lil Critter Workshop’s renowned projects include titles like My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale, Emojitown, LK School Daze, and Buck & Buddy. It holds global animation credentials and a flair for bold, culturally resonant storytelling, making it the perfect match for Bad Egg’s mischief-fuelled world.

Lil Critter Workshop executive producer Walid Omar said, “We love characters with attitude and stories that punch above their weight, ones that truly resonate with today’s platform-agnostic, global audiences. Bad Egg Co. brings a unique creative spirit, a fearless tone, and a bold commercialisation strategy that’s made for digital-first storytelling. It’s a standout brand, and we’re egg-cited to be partnering with Toikido on something this daring and distinctive.”

The series will be released in both English and non-dialogue versions, with localisation efforts underway to reach a global audience and support the brand’s international expansion. The top-performing clips will be adapted into HD formats.

The series marks a new phase in Bad Egg Co.’s expansion, from a sold out NFT debut to a global toyline in partnership with Eolo and now a full scale animated universe tailored for today’s digitally connected audiences.