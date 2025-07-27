DC’s ‘Jimmy Olsen’ TV series set to expand universe with new villain

Gorilla Grodd

Superman is reviving DC Studios’ screen presence with a strong box office comeback, earning US$225 million on its opening weekend. The reboot marks a major step in helping DC regain momentum in its film franchise.

Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that tons of projects are to be transformed in the screen under its belt. After a long hiatus DC made a comeback on the big screen with Superman starring David Corenswet and others still in early concept stages. These projects are reportedly part of Gods and Monsters: Chapter One, the first phase of DCU’s 10-year plan featuring six films and six streaming series, confirmed in 2023 by Gunn and Peter Safran.

The latest Superman film officially introduced the character Jimmy Olsen as Superman’s sidekick to the DC Universe, and his debut quickly sparked fan interest. The character has already been singled out for a potential spin-off series, which is rumoured to follow Olsen as he portrays some of DC’s most iconic villains, broadening the universe and deepening its narrative.

According to the industry insider Jeff Snider, one of the villains expected to appear in the show is Gorilla Grodd – a super-intelligent gorilla with mind-control powers. First appearing in the DC comic title The Flash #106 in 1959, Grodd is considered one of the most formidable villains in the DC Universe.

This antagonist is known to be an alibi of The Flash and has had frequent confrontations with him. Grodd has also been part of villainous teams like the Legion of Doom and the Injustice League. He has appeared in multiple screen adaptations of DCU, including the animated Justice League series (voiced by Powers Boothe) and The CW’s The Flash, where he has been spotted frequently.

Ever since Jimmy Olsen is rumoured to have a series, it has begun speculations among the fans about how he will be placed in DC’s timeline. Despite having his own comic in the past, many are questioning why a sidelined character like Jimmy Olsen is getting his own series, especially since he does not have any superpowers.

However, the show has the potential to offer a fresh storyline that stands apart from the typical action-heavy superhero format. It could also give more focus to Skyler Gisondo’s portrayal of Jimmy and introduce viewers to other Daily Planet characters like Cat Grant, Steve Lombard, Ron Troupe, and Perry White.

The studio and crew have yet to share any official updates on the character’s introduction in DC’s screen adaptations. As DC Studios usually keeps its development plans confidential, fans will have to wait for an official announcement to get more information.