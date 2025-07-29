Tathastu Studio launches offering unparalleled Houdini experience for studios and freelance artists

Leading technology distributor & reseller in India Tathastu Techno Solution announced the launch of Tathastu Studio, a pioneering virtual VFX studio dedicated exclusively to Houdini artists, FX creators, and freelance professionals.

With the powerful tagline: A Movement By The Community, For The Community, this initiative aims to empower India’s booming VFX ecosystem through a high-end, Houdini-centric platform created for both independent artists and production studios. Built as a purpose-driven collective, it connects studios and freelancers through a robust Houdini pipeline, transparent practices, and a legal-first approach to licensing.

With this launch, Tathastu Studio positions itself as India’s first curated Houdini collective- one that champions collaboration over competition and creativity over conformity. For studios seeking uncompromising Houdini excellence, Tathastu Studio offers an on-demand pool of pre-vetted talent- from experienced senior simulation artists to rising mid-level FX creators.

“Tathastu Studio was born from a simple truth- that artists thrive when they’re supported, not isolated. We’re here to build a home, not a hierarchy. A movement where creators rise together, grow together, and change the face of VFX together,” Tathastu Studio founder and CEO Chetan Jain.

“Tathastu Studio was created to give VFX freelancers what they’ve always deserved- stability, recognition, and a sense of belonging. We’re here to connect talent across India, to share knowledge, and to make sure no artist ever feels like they’re in this alone,” said Tathastu Studio co-founder & VFX supervisor Venu Victor.

Every project is backed by seasoned VFX supervisors, ensuring top-tier quality, timely delivery, and seamless production flow. The studios can look forward to:

Flexible scaling with budget-based artist matchmaking

Transparent pricing with zero markups

Dedicated production team for oversight and feedback loops

Assurance of using only legally licensed Houdini setups

No gatekeeping, no compromises- just high-quality procedural magic

Tathastu Studio offers fair-paying opportunities, mentorship, community access, and hands-on support, all while letting artists focus solely on what they do best: crafting stunning simulations and FX work. They will provide:

Exclusive access to Houdini-only projects and premium clients

Opportunities to collaborate with like-minded FX creators

Training sessions, feedback forums, and offline VFX events

Recognition as part of a trusted collective with industry backing

End-to-end support with technical, production, and delivery workflows

With a tech-driven, artist-first ecosystem, the studio plans to scale across India and beyond- partnering with top-tier studios and spotlighting Indian Houdini talent on a global stage.