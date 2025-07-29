Maharashtra Immersive and Digital Content Creators Association (MIDCCA) formally launches; announces office bearers

Midcca Members

In a significant move for India’s immersive media and digital content sector, the Maharashtra Immersive and Digital Content Creators Association (MIDCCA) was officially formed after a hybrid meeting held on 26 July 2025, bringing together key stakeholders from the animation, visual effects, gaming, technology, and education sectors.

The meeting marked a crucial milestone by enabling the establishment of a unified platform that will spearhead Maharashtra’s position as a national and global hub for AVGC-XR innovation and content creation. The gathering facilitated the formal appointment of office bearers who will hold various posts for the next two years.

The office bearers of Midcca (pronounced “Mid-ka”) are:

President: Anand Bhanushali | Co-founder/MD, philmCGI

Milind D. Shinde | CEO & Founder, 88 Pictures Secretary: Santosh Raskar | MD, Srajan Vidyavrat

The six joint secretaries include:

Mumbai: Abhyuday Grover | Founder & CEO, Resonance Digital

Midcca has instituted seven functional committees to ensure dynamic, regional, and thematic growth in line with industry priorities:

1. Membership and Outreach Committee

Yogesh Chhag | Business Head, NY VFXWaala

With members:

Rajeev Rastogi | Founder & MD, White Apple

2. Policy and Government Relations Committee

Gaurav Malhotra | CEO & Founder, Artha Animation

3. Event and Industry Committee

Neha Mehta | COO, AnimationXpress

4. Training and Education Committee

5. Innovation, Technology & IP Committee

6. Fundraising Committee

Mehul Hirani | Partner/Director, Studio V Sync

7. Emerging Markets Committee

Alok T. Sharma | Creator – Comics & Animation, Small Town Boys Studio

Midcca is a collaborative platform dedicated to fostering growth and innovation within the AVGC-XR sectors in Maharashtra. As a registered Section 8 company, it aims to empower digital creators, provide resources, and cultivate partnerships that drive the immersive content industry forward, through advocacy, industry collaboration, education, and talent incubation, Midcca is committed to putting the state on the global map as a hub for immersive media innovation.

The registrations for Midcca are now open. The platforms invites more professionals across the industry to further strengthen the association and build a collective force for the future of India’s immersive digital content ecosystem.