Maharashtra Immersive and Digital Content Creators Association (MIDCCA) formally launches; announces office bearers

In a significant move for India’s immersive media and digital content sector, the Maharashtra Immersive and Digital Content Creators Association (MIDCCA) was officially formed after a hybrid meeting held on 26 July 2025, bringing together key stakeholders from the animation, visual effects, gaming, technology, and education sectors.
The meeting marked a crucial milestone by enabling the establishment of a unified platform that will spearhead Maharashtra’s position as a national and global hub for AVGC-XR innovation and content creation. The gathering facilitated the formal appointment of office bearers who will hold various posts for the next two years.
The office bearers of Midcca (pronounced “Mid-ka”) are:
- President: Anand Bhanushali | Co-founder/MD, philmCGI
- Vice president: Milind D. Shinde | CEO & Founder, 88 Pictures
- Secretary: Santosh Raskar | MD, Srajan Vidyavrat
- Treasurer: Mishaal Wanvari | Director, AnimationXpress
- Advisory member: Ashish Kulkarni | Founder & CEO, Screenyug Creations
The six joint secretaries include:
- Mumbai: Abhyuday Grover | Founder & CEO, Resonance Digital
- Pune: Rahul P. Bakshi | Founder & Director, Phoebus Animation Studios
- Thane/Navi Mumbai: Rajeev Dwivedi | CEO, Livepixel Technologies
- Kolhapur: Vikrant Jadhav | Founder, Creation Multimedia Production
- Marathwada: Rahul Bojalwar | Founder, Tron Education and Research
- Women’s Representation: Asmita Bharati | VFX Producer
Midcca has instituted seven functional committees to ensure dynamic, regional, and thematic growth in line with industry priorities:
1. Membership and Outreach Committee
- Yogesh Chhag | Business Head, NY VFXWaala
With members:
- Abir Aich | Executive Vice President, Aptech
- Rajeev Rastogi | Founder & MD, White Apple
2. Policy and Government Relations Committee
- Gaurav Malhotra | CEO & Founder, Artha Animation
- Sujay K. Patil | Proprietor, Rampant Animation
- Saharsh Shah | 88 Pictures
3. Event and Industry Committee
- Neha Mehta | COO, AnimationXpress
4. Training and Education Committee
- Abir Aich | Executive Vice President, Aptech
- Sathish Narayanan | Founder Director, Design Media & Edutainment Solutions
- Rahul Bojalwar | Founder, Tron Education and Research
5. Innovation, Technology & IP Committee
- Samit Shetty | Sr. Technical Specialist, Autodesk India
- Chaitanya Chinchlikar | Vice President & CTO, Whistling Woods International
- Anand Jha | Founder and CEO, Nilee Games and Future Technologies
6. Fundraising Committee
- Mehul Hirani | Partner/Director, Studio V Sync
- Mishaal Wanvari | Director, AnimationXpress
- Gaurav Malhotra | CEO & Founder, Artha Animation
7. Emerging Markets Committee
- Alok T. Sharma | Creator – Comics & Animation, Small Town Boys Studio
- Anand Jha | Founder and CEO, Nilee Games and Future Technologies
- Ajay Parge | Founder Director, Qubit
Midcca is a collaborative platform dedicated to fostering growth and innovation within the AVGC-XR sectors in Maharashtra. As a registered Section 8 company, it aims to empower digital creators, provide resources, and cultivate partnerships that drive the immersive content industry forward, through advocacy, industry collaboration, education, and talent incubation, Midcca is committed to putting the state on the global map as a hub for immersive media innovation.
The registrations for Midcca are now open. The platforms invites more professionals across the industry to further strengthen the association and build a collective force for the future of India’s immersive digital content ecosystem.