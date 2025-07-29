‘Iyanu’ franchise to get feature film

San Diego Comic Con revealed a strong lineup of upcoming animation projects, including the announcement of Iyanu: Age of Wonder, an animated feature film presented by Cartoon Network, HBO Max, and Lion Forge Entertainment. The movie, based on the animated series Iyanu, debuted its first official trailer and poster during the event. It is slated for release on 30 August 2025, on HBO Max.

Inspired by West African mythology, the film explores the magical roots of Iyanu’s world. The announcement was made during the “Iyanu’s Journey: The Next Chapter” panel at Comic Con, highlighting the expansion of the universe that captured audiences’ attention this year. The first season of the show left a lasting impact on viewers.

Iyanu is a part of HBO Max’s lineup of animated projects and brings to life a vibrant Nigerian fantasy story rooted in Yoruba mythology. Created by Roye Okupe and produced by Lion Forge Entertainment the series features strong 2D visuals and high-stakes storytelling. The show maintained high rankings across streaming platforms for a long period, and is leveraging this success by making its way to the big screen with this feature film.

The story follows Iyanu, a young orphan who discovers special powers during a crisis in Yorubaland. With her friends Biyi, Toye, and a talking blue leopard, she fights against the antagonist in the show The Corrupt.

The story explores the theme of individuality, focusing on the importance of staying true to oneself. Iyanu is voiced by Serah Johnson. The show’s second season is set to return in 2026 with 10 new episodes, continuing Iyanu’s journey to master her powers. The movie is anticipated to introduce new narrative directions and possible twists.

The second season will follow Iyanu and her friends as they embark on a new adventure to face an even greater villain- The Corrupt. Created by Nigerian storyteller Okupe and based on his acclaimed graphic novel Iyanu: Child of Wonder, the series goes beyond a typical hero story. It stands out for its cultural richness, weaving a compelling narrative that celebrates West African heritage and traditions.

At its core, the series centers on Iyanu, a young girl who discovers extraordinary powers. Alongside a group of outcasts, she escapes the walled city of Elu and journeys across Yorubaland to discover the origin of her abilities. Along the way, she learns her true destiny: to unite the people of Yorubaland and break an ancient curse threatening humanity’s survival.

According to sources familiar with its performance data, Iyanu currently has climbed up the rankings across streaming platforms as number one series among viewers aged two and above on Cartoon Network and is among the top 10 kids and family series on HBO Max.

The film features an all-African voice cast, including Shaffy Bello as Emi, the One Mother, Babajide Oyekunle as Joba, the First Father, Ike Ononye as Ishe; Sisan Victor-Woko as Dara, Serah Johnson as Iyanu, Okey Jude as Biyi, Samuel Kugbiyi as Toye, and Adesua Etomi-Wellington as Olori.

The Age of Wonders was co-written by series story editor Brandon Easton and Okupe, who is also director of the film and serves as the franchise’s creator and showrunner.