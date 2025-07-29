‘Phineas and Ferb’ return to Disney with more backyard inventions in 2026

This summer just got a whole lot more adventurous with the return of the inventive duo from the Disney franchise Phineas and Ferb. The beloved scientific brothers, Phineas and Ferb, made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) 2025, marking their first presence at the convention in over a decade.

After a hiatus, the show will premier the second half of the Season 5 on the Disney channel and Disney+.

The Phineas and Ferb panel at SDCC showcased a video clip from the upcoming episodes of Season 5. The clip featured the two iconic characters using a gadget that gives them the personality of Dr. Doofenshmirtz.

In addition, Disney Branded Television also unveiled an upcoming Tik Tok AR game themed around the IP, expanding its growing lineup of multi-platform adaptations.

Synopsis: This interactive mini game will enable users to step into an Agent P suit and navigate a booby-trapped temple on their way to saving Phineas and Ferb from the evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. Users will be able to jump over obstacles, dodge baby heads and corn, plus collect electric guitars, fedoras, hot dogs, skateboards, and more for points. Assorted Phineas and Ferb characters will be making cameos along the way.

During the SDCC 2025 panel, creators of the show Dan Povenmire and Jeff Swampy Marsh confirmed discussions have taken place with Disney and Lucasfilm about producing more Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars content, though nothing has been finalised yet.

The creators confirmed that while there are no plans at the moment to revisit the alien Meap’s storyline, fans can expect several upcoming episodes centred around the duo’s sister Candace. Povenmire and Marsh also shared their interest in developing more stories focused on Baljeet, one of Phineas and Ferb’s close friends, in a potential sixth season.

At SDCC 2025, the creators and voice cast of the show gathered for a lively panel to celebrate the return of the hit animated series. Fans were treated to exclusive insights, behind-the-scenes banter, and nostalgic callbacks to the show’s iconic moments.

During the session, the creators gave a special shoutout to “All the Carls of the world,” while praising Tyler Mann’s fan-favourite performance as Carl the Intern. When asked about their favourite inventions from the series, co-creator Marsh picked the classic rollercoaster from the show’s very first episode. Povenmire went with the hilariously overused chicken replacing-Inator, while voice actor David Errigo Jr. chose the treehouse robots. Vincent Martella, who voices Phineas, named Peter the Panda as his favourite character—one he also voices—and gave the crowd a cheeky silent impression.

Povenmire hypothetically suggested at the panel that Dr. Doofenshmirtz could potentially defeat Gravity Falls’ Grunkle Stan, but only if allowed to use his ridiculous-yet-effective “inators.”

Speaking on character relationships, Errigo shared his admiration for the on-screen friendship between Buford and Baljeet, while Ashley Tisdale, who voices Isabella, expressed her deep affection for the role and praised Alyson Stoner’s dancing. Stoner added that she loves lending her voice to lesser-known side characters across the series.

Povenmire also reflected on Dr. Doofenshmirtz’s evolution, revealing that although the villain briefly turned into a hero in “Milo Murphy’s Law,” he has since quietly returned to his evil ways off-screen for comedic effect. The panel wrapped up with laughter and applause, leaving fans excited for the adventures yet to come.

The panel announced the premiere of Disney Television Animation Multiplatform’s new series Cartoonified, which will kick off its first season themed around Phineas and Ferb. Further announcements about the show are yet to be made.



