‘Family Guy’ new season announced with exclusive Hulu specials and Comic Con first look

San Diego Comic Con 2025 (SDCC) is bringing back some fan-favourite animated shows, adding to the growing buzz around animation. One of the big highlights at this year’s panel was Family Guy, which garnered a lot of attention from fans at the panel. The show has been facing delays in its renewal in the last couple of years after the release of its last season in 2024.

SDCC has revealed that the show has been renewed for a new season as a part of new midseason schedule for Fox’s adult animation.The animated series is scheduled to arrive on Hulu later this year, with a new Halloween special set to premiere in October.

Along with that it was also confirmed that the show will also release a Christmas special this year on the streaming platform and will be an exclusive release on the streamer.

Family Guy is set to return with Season 24 on Fox next year, likely as part of the network’s midseason slate, mirroring its release pattern from the previous year. A newly released trailer teases a Lord of the Rings parody, which may be featured either as part of an anthology-style episode or as a full-length special, similar to the Top Gun: Maverick spoof from the last season. Alongside its signature satirical humor, the upcoming season is expected to deliver more sharp takes on current events and pop culture.

Season 24 of Family Guy is set to premiere on Fox sometime next year, as announced during its panel at SDCC 2025. While an exact release date has not yet been confirmed, the show debuted a special reel trailer at the event, offering a glimpse of what fans can expect from the upcoming episodes.

Family Guy remains a key part of Fox’s programming lineup moving forward. Although it no longer premieres in the fall alongside other staples like The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers, the show’s future is secure with an exclusive streaming on HBO like its previous titles. The animated show has quietly been experimenting with its episode formats in the latest season, delivering not only surprise character returns but also fresh insights into its core cast. While comedy remains the show’s top priority, long-time fans have been treated to moments that deepen character dynamics and keep the series feeling fresh.