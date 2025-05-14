Tathastu Techno Solution, SideFX and VFX Mojo to jointly present Houdini experience in Mumbai

L-R: Maria Sahai and Karim Sahai

Tathastu Techno Solution, in collaboration with SideFX and VFX Mojo, is all set to present a premier two-day Houdini experience on 22 and 23 May 2025 in Raheja Classique, Andheri West, Mumbai.

The event will feature globally renowned speakers: VFX Mojo co-founders Karim Sahai and Maria Sahai. More than just a workshop, this event marks a bold leap towards transforming India’s digital content creation landscape.

At the forefront of India’s VFX and animation revolution, Tathastu Techno Solution stands as a powerhouse of innovation, building bridges between global technology and Indian creativity. With a legacy of enabling studios, artists, and production houses through cutting-edge hardware, advanced software, and future-proof pipeline solutions, Tathastu has become a trusted force in the creative tech ecosystem.

From powering Oscar-winning pipelines to uplifting emerging talent, they bring credibility, capability, and community-first thinking to every partnership. This collaboration with SideFX and VFX Mojo underscores Tathastu’s commitment to creating impactful platforms where vision meets execution, and innovation translates into real-world results.

Here are the details of the workshop:

Open to all artists, this seminar will offer a deep understanding of how Houdini and USD are transforming VFX pipelines globally. Attendees will learn how to tackle real-world production challenges using procedural workflows and collaborative data structures, unlocking higher creative output with greater efficiency.

On the first day, visual effects supervisors Karim and Maria will present an exclusive session exploring the transformative power of Houdini and Universal Scene Description (USD) in modern visual effects pipelines. This session will address common industry challenges- from complex data management to streamlining production demonstrating how Houdini’s proceduralism and USD’s collaborative capabilities can significantly increase production efficiency and supercharge an artist’s creative power.

The second day will witness another session on Houdini Ignite. This session is exclusively for VFX supervisors, studio heads, head of creatives and production, this session offers practical, hands-on exposure to HoudiniFX and USD workflows on VFX Mojo’s cloud platform. Learn asset creation, lighting, rendering, and data management- all aimed at optimising studio performance.

The key takeaway for this day would be master timesaving, cost-effective Houdini workflows and leave with actionable skills that can be implemented directly into your studio’s pipeline.

Karim is a VFX supervisor, celebrated for his work on five Oscar-winning films including Dune: Part Two, Avatar, The Lord of the Rings:The Two Towers, The Lord of the Rings:The Return of the King and King Kong. With over 30 years of experience, he has also held creative leadership positions at VFX industry giants Weta FX, Industrial Light & Magic and DNEG. He brings a wealth of experience in film and VFX education, having previously served as Norwegian Film School VFX director.

Maria Sahai is an accomplished FX supervisor. Her extensive work features on high – profile films such as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Dune: Part Two, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and multiple TV series across leading OTT platforms. She is renowned for her unique ability to demystify complex Houdini topics, making them accessible to beginners, intermediate learners, and seasoned professionals alike.

Maria’s approachable yet thorough teaching style ensures that learners grasp advanced concepts with ease. She frequently trains artists at various studios behind the scenes, contributing to the refinement of workflows and enhancing in-house visual effects processes. In addition to her ongoing role as an FX supervisor, she serves as a mentor and Houdini educator at various universities and media schools around the world.

As India’s digital content industry accelerates toward global relevance, initiatives like Houdini Ignite stand as catalysts of transformation. With legends like Karim and Maria guiding the next wave of talent, and Tathastu Techno Solution championing procedural exellence, this event isn’t just a learning opportunity, it’s a movement.

To register, click here.