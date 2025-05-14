NVIDIA RTX 5000-powered ROG laptops by Asus now available in India

Asus India, Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced that its 2025 ROG laptop lineup is now available across the Indian market. Unveiled earlier this month, the new range includes the ROG Strix Scar 16/18, Strix G16, Zephyrus G16, Zephyrus G14, and the convertible Flow Z13, all engineered to deliver cutting-edge performance, advanced cooling, and AI-powered capabilities for gamers and creators.

The new lineup offers gaming enthusiasts, casual gamers, and professionals a variety of personalised options.

The ROG Strix Scar 16/18 series, powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, will be available starting at Rs 379,990 and Rs 449,990, respectively.

The Strix G16, featuring Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, will start at Rs 259,990.

The Zephyrus G16, equipped with Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, will start at Rs 359,990.

The Zephyrus G14, featuring the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX processor, will be priced from Rs 279,990.

The new Flow Z13, powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max processor, will be available from Rs 199,990.

This next-gen portfolio will be available via Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, ROG-authorised retailers, and Asus exclusive stores across the country.

With specifications like immersive Nebula displays, and sleek, future-ready designs, the 2025 ROG laptop series is built to elevate both gaming and content creation experiences. Here are the specifications: