Asus ROG to release New Intel-Powered Zephyrus and TUF Gaming Laptops for India

Asus ROG

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) recently announced its fresh series of gaming laptops powered by 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors. It features ROG Zephyrus S17, Zephyrus M16, ASUS TUF Gaming F15 and TUF Gaming F17.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 Specifications

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 has Intel Core i9-11900H processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. The gaming laptop is equipped with ROG Intelligent Cooling technologies and AAS Plus cooling system allows quiet cooling for the system. The 17-inch laptop display packs two panel options – a WQHD 165Hz display with Advanced Optimus and G-Sync support, or a 4K 120Hz panel with Adaptive-Sync. Storage options include a three-drive HyperDrive Ultimate SSD RAID array and it comes with an optical-mechanical keyboard. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 also supports six-speaker audio with high-fidelity sound. In the store department, the gaming laptop features 3 PCle M.2 Gen 4×4 slots that support up to 2 TB and it comes with 16 GB on-board RAM that can be expanded up to 48 GB.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 Price: Rs. 2,99,990

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 Launch Window: Q3 2021

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Specifications

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is equipped with a 16-inch display in an ultra slim 15-inch chassis. The panel supports WQHD resolution at 165Hz refresh rate along with 3ms response time and Adaptive-Sync. It features PANTONE-validated 100 per cent DCl-P3 colour gamut and Dolby Vision support. ROG Zephyrus M16 comes with up to Intel Core i9-11900H processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. The gaming laptop features 2 PCle M.2 SSD slots that can support up to 2 GB storage and comes with 16 GB on-board RAM that can be expanded up t0 32 GB. For audio, it features a six-speaker system with dual force-cancelling woofers, enhanced by Dolby Atmos. The laptop also has two-way AI noise cancellation to eliminate background noise.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Price: Rs. 1,44,990

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Launch Window: Q3 2021

Asus TUF Gaming F15 Specifications

Asus TUF Gaming F15 is loaded with up to Intel Core i9-11900H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It has two 15.6-inch FHD panel options – one with 144Hz refresh rate and other with 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. For storage, the TUF Gaming F15 laptop supports up to 1TB PCle Gen3 X4 SSD and it features 2 SSD slots. The gaming laptop comes with up to 16 GB RAM and it can be expanded up to 32 GB with 2 SO-DIMM sockets that have dual-channel support.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 Price: Rs. 1,04,990

Asus TUF Gaming F15 Launch Date: 11 June via Amazon, ASUS Exclusive Store, Vijay Sales, Croma, ROG Store

Asus TUF Gaming F17 Specifications, Price, Launch Date

Asus TUF Gaming F17 supports up to Intel Core i7-11800H processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. The 17-inch display panel supports 144Hz refresh rate. The TUF Gaming F17 laptop comes with up to 1TB PCle Gen3 X4 SSD and it features 2 SSD slots for storage. The gaming laptop also comes with up to 16 GB RAM and it can be expanded up to 32 GB with 2 SO-DIMM sockets that have dual-channel support.

Asus TUF Gaming F17 Price: Rs. 92.990

Asus TUF Gaming F17 Launch Date: 14 June via Flipkart



We hope these new gaming laptops boost the performance of gamers and prove to be a promising add to the gaming community’s arsenal.