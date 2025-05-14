First ever ‘CoComelon’ film greenlit by Moonbug Entertainment and Flywheel Media 

Moonbug Entertainment, a part of Candle Media, and Flywheel Media have greenlit the first-ever animated CoComelon feature film, marking a major milestone for the beloved global kids’ brand.

The CG animated film will be produced by Moonbug Entertainment, Flywheel Media, Prime Focus Studios, DreamWorks Animation. The animation will be overseen by the DNEG Group and the film will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

The upcoming movie is inspired by the blockbuster children’s series Cocomelon designed to teach life skills through music. From trying new veggies to winding down for bed, CoComelon’s songs and content have become a go-to resource for millions of parents to learn and bond with their children. Created with input from child development experts, it is a global kids’ entertainment phenomenon, captivating audiences in over 80 countries with more than four billion average monthly views on YouTube.

Available in more than 20 languages, CoComelon includes spin-offs like Netflix’s CoComelon Lane, Cody Time, Nina’s Familia, and JJ’s Animal Time. The upcoming Cocomelon film is all set to hit the big screen in 2027.