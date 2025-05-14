Kedoo Entertainment greenlights second season of ‘Sonya From Toastville’

International content, production and distribution company Kedoo Entertainment officially greenlights the second season of its fast-rising kids’ animation hit Sonya From Toastville. The series is co-produced by Lakeside Animation and Studio Metrafilms, and distributed by Kedoo Entertainment.

Created for children aged six to nine, each of the 26 x 11-minute episodes explores Sonya’s adventures alongside her quirky friends, blending humour, heart, and imaginative storytelling.

“Kedoo continues to invest in, and create, great content for kids. And despite a challenging market, we believe there is still room for brilliant and unique IP such as Sonya From Toastville,” said Kedoo COO and co-founder Olivier Bernard. “Sonya combines the incredible ingredients kids love: great storytelling and interesting, funny, and unusual characters. Through the adventures, the series demonstrates that appearances can be deceiving, and cultivates young audiences’ self-belief and resilience, as well as celebrating female empowerment.”

The synopsis reads: The series follows Sonya, a ten-year-old girl who discovers that her kitchen breadbin is a magical portal. By arranging magnets in a special way, she unlocks access to Toastville, a fantastical city on the distant planet Toastland, inhabited by the whimsical Toastians and threatened by the mischievous Crumbles.

Launched in February 2024, the first season of Sonya From Toastville has already surpassed 200 million views on YouTube. Building on its proven market success and as part of its global strategy, the new season will now be available exclusively for TV broadcasters and streaming platforms across international markets.