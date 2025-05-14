‘Baby Shark’ celebrates 10 years at the Focus Art Fair New York 2025 

The Pinkfong Company has announced that their iconic character Baby Shark has been officially invited to participate in Focus Art Fair New York 2025.

The theme for this year is ‘Human & Technology’, which focuses on how digital innovation will shape the future of art and creativity. Within the context, the Baby Shark section delivers the message: ‘The Artists of the Future Are Our Children’.

The exhibition will take place from 15 to 18 May at Chelsea Industrial in Manhattan in the heart of the Chelsea district, a globally recognised hub for contemporary art. Families and fans will experience an immersive exhibition celebrating Baby Shark’s 10-year journey.

“We’re honoured that Baby Shark has been invited to Focus Art Fair New York. This exhibition not only celebrates Baby Shark‘s 10 year anniversary but also offers children a unique opportunity to take their first steps as artists. Moving forward, we will continue to expand both online and offline to connect with fans around the world,” said The Pinkfong Company chief business officer Gemma Joo.

The highlights of the celebration include:

Interactive Art Zone: A chance for children to create and frame their own Baby Shark–inspired creations, encouraging self-expression and creativity.

Multimedia Storytelling: An engaging look at Baby Shark's 10-year global journey, expressed through original music, remixes, special 10 anniversary soundtracks, and curated artwork, all under the theme of 'A journey with Baby Shark: From screen to hug'.

Meet & Greet: A chance to meet Baby Shark in costume and take family photos.

Since its debut in 2015, the character Baby Shark has grown into a worldwide phenomenon, becoming the most-viewed video in YouTube history with over 15 billion views. The viral hit sparked a worldwide challenge, spent 20 weeks on the billboard hot 100, and achieved RIAA Diamond (11x Platinum) and BRIT certified 4x Platinum.