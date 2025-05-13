Octavio Rodriguez known for ‘Incredibles 2’ to direct animated feature ‘On The Edge’ 

Left: Octavio Rodriguez; Right: On the Edge Poster

The upcoming animated feature On the Edge is boldly redefining its creative vision with the addition of acclaimed director Octavio Rodriguez (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Ron’s Gone Wrong, Incredibles 2, Coco).

Studio 100 Film, which manages its worldwide sales, will present the first look at the new creative direction at Marché du Film at its office apartment: 6B2 in Résidence Le Gray d’Albion, 32 bis Rue des Serbes, Cannes. On the Edge is planned for delivery by Q4 2026, targeting children and family audiences worldwide.

“I want this film to push the boundaries of animation so our audience can fall in love with these endangered, quirky misfits. It’s a story for the underdog – about resilience, survival, and finding where we truly belong. As an Afro-Latino in the industry, I’ve always embraced the underdog spirit, and this film reflects that journey. Oh, and let’s not forget – there’s a high-stakes heist/kidnapping that kicks off Donnie’s mission and leads to unexpected growth and self-discovery,” said Rodriguez.

The film follows Donnie, a cynical but lovable Cuban solenodon, who takes on an outrageous mission: to avoid extinction by rebranding himself as a panda – one of the world’s most beloved endangered species. Alongside an eccentric band of equally overlooked animals, Donnie’s wild journey evolves into a heist-fuelled, action-packed tale of identity, belonging, and survival.

Balancing irreverent humour, heartfelt emotion, and kinetic action, On the Edge offers a family-friendly viewing experience that entertains while naturally sparking curiosity about biodiversity and conservation. The story challenges the idea that only the ‘cute and cuddly’ are worth saving- celebrating nature’s quirky, lesser-known misfits and highlighting that every species matters.

The production partners for the feature film are On The Edge Animation A.I.E., Able & Baker, and affiliate Monkeys & Dinos, Telegael, Studio 100 International and On the Edge (The organisation). Studio 100 Film is handling world sales rights. Viva Pictures, a Los Angeles-based production studio and distributor, will oversee distribution in North America.