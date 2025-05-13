AA Gaming and Rajasthan Youth Board announce Rajasthan State Esports Championship (RSEC) 

The Rajasthan Youth Board, a part of Rajasthan government’s youth affairs & sports Department, in collaboration with AA Gaming, has announced the Rajasthan State Esports Championship (RSEC), a state-level initiative poised to engage players from across the state.

The RSEC 2025 will feature esports titles including Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Counter Strike 2, E-Cricket, and E-Football. Spanning over four stages, the championship aims to reach more than 200 colleges across 41 districts in Rajasthan.

The tournament will unfold in the following stages:

Open qualifiers

Inter-college knockout rounds

Semifinals

Grand finals – which will be live-streamed and culminate in an awards ceremony.

Speaking about the RSEC, Government of Rajasthan, Rajasthan Youth Board chairman and youth affairs & sports department secretary, Dr. Neeraj Kumar Pawan (I.A.S) said, “I extend my heartfelt best wishes for the upcoming RSEC. As Rajasthan does not yet have an official esports federation, the youth affairs & sports department of Rajasthan has taken the initiative to support the esports ecosystem by joining hands with passionate youth, many of whom have come forward through the youth board. This championship marks a significant first step in promoting esports across the state, and I wholeheartedly commend the young leaders driving this movement.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Rajasthan Youth Board for the RSEC- a one-of-a-kind initiative that not only empowers the youth through competitive esports, but also equips them with the knowledge and skills to thrive in this fast-growing industry. Through our comprehensive workshops, we aim to provide in-depth education on the key pillars of the esports ecosystem, enabling Rajasthan’s youth to emerge as innovators and leaders in the gaming and esports space,” said AA Gaming CEO and founder Akash Dhangar.

The highlight of the RSEC 2025 will be a series of esports workshops, organised by AA Gaming during the inter-college knockout rounds held across the state. These workshops, in collaboration with industry experts, are designed to educate and empower participants with essential knowledge and skills, positioning Rajasthan’s youth at the forefront of the rapidly growing esports industry.

The RSEC workshops will cover:

Gaming techniques and strategic play

Game development fundamentals

Esports career pathways

Mental health and well-being for athletes

Team-building and communication

Professional conduct in esports

In-depth game analysis and review

These sessions aim to develop well-rounded esports professionals- from players aiming for international glory to those exploring careers in game development, casting, management, and more. The event RSEC 2025 is set to trace a blueprint for how regional governments can support and grow the esports ecosystem from the grassroots.