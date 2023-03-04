A number of the villains that are anticipated to make an appearance in the upcoming movie Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham are shown in newly released images from the movie.

The Dark Knight’s rogues gallery gets an Elseworlds makeover. The movie is available to purchase Digitally and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray on 28 March 2023 from Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment.

Inspired by the comic book series by Mike Mignola, Richard Pace and Troy Nixey, the movie is a 1920s-based tale that finds explorer Bruce Wayne accidentally unleashing an ancient evil, expediting his return to Gotham City after a two-decade hiatus. The logic/science-driven Batman must battle Lovecraftian supernatural forces threatening the sheer existence of Gotham, along the way being aided and confronted by reimagined versions of his well-known allies and enemies, including Green Arrow, Ra’s al Ghul, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Two-Face, James Gordon and Bruce’s beloved wards. Prepare for a mystical, often terrifying Batman adventure unlike any other.

Check out four new images from the film, along with their suggested descriptions:

BatmanDoom – Cobblepot-Penguins-2

Where Professor Oswald Cobblepot’s expedition ends is where Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham begins as Bruce Wayne and his crew discover Cobblepot’s abandoned ship, including his detailed journal. But the Wayne expedition can find no sign of the professor, even while the evolving Cobblepot and his penguins watch them intently from high above. David Giuntoli (Grimm, A Million Little Things) reprises his Batman: Soul of the Dragon role as the voice of Bruce Wayne & the Dark Knight, while William Salyers (The Regular Show) voices yet another rendition of the Penguin as Cobbelpot.

BatmanDoom – Killer Croc-1

Killer Croc’s Elseworlds version might be even more menacing than his usual appearance, particularly as the massive creature operates under the merciless command of Talia al Ghul – or looming tall over Batman in Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham. David Giuntoli (Grimm, A Million Little Things) gives voice to Batman/Bruce Wayne.

Batman Doom – Talia-3

Talia al Ghul seems to be integral to the troubled shadows overtaking the city in the new film. Three-time Emmy Award nominee Emily O’Brien (Constantine: City of Demons, Days of Our Lives) reprises her Gotham Knights video game role as Talia al Ghul.

BatmanDoom – Bruce-Grendon

As an Elseworlds take on Mr. Freeze, Grendon appears to Bruce Wayne and his family as a frozen, undying corpse who is devoted to the evil entity unleashed upon the unsuspecting world. DC Animated Movies veterans David Giuntoli (Grimm, A Million Little Things) and David Dastmalchian (Dune, The Suicide Squad, Ant-Man) give voice to Bruce Wayne/Batman and Grendon, respectively, in Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham.