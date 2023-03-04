Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a new play written by Kate Trefry, will have its world premiere in late 2023 at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End. The drama based on the original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry is being directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

Produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions, the play will go on sale this spring, details of which will be announced later this month. The Duffer Brothers act as creative producers, while 21 Laps act as associate producer.

“We are beyond excited about Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” said Matt and Ross Duffer. “Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary and heartfelt. You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things. We’re dying to tell you more about the story but won’t – it’s more fun to discover it for yourself. Can’t wait to see you nerds in London.”

This new play will be rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon.

“The Duffer Brothers have built a huge global following for good reason, and a world-class creative team has built on their boundless imagination to dream up an unbelievably exciting theatrical event for our audiences,” said Friedman. “Set within the canon of Stranger Things, this new play opens in London, with the West End hosting the only place in the world to experience this new story – for now. I’m thrilled to reunite with my visionary long-term collaborator Stephen Daldry.”

As per the official synopsis: Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

“Stranger Things has captured the imagination of fans around the world and we are incredibly thrilled to expand this exciting universe with Netflix’s first live stage production,” said Netflix live experiences VP Greg Lombardo.

The set design of Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be done by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark and sound design by Paul Arditti. The illusions design will be looked after by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video design by 59 Productions, movement direction by Coral Messam, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates.

The casting is by Charlotte Sutton CDG, international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan, Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates is technical director, with further creative team members to be announced.

Stranger Things debuted on Netflix on 15 July 2016. Its fourth season (released in 2022) tops the Netflix Most Popular English TV list at number one with 1.35 billion hours viewed; the third season released in 2019 still holds at rank six with 582.1 million hours viewed.