Indian online skill-based gaming platform Zupee announced the launch of its brand-new game format Ludo Supreme League. With the introduction of this game, Zupee has strengthened its product line-up of culturally relevant skill based casual and board games.



Ludo Supreme League, developed by Zupee, gives the traditional game a fresh twist. It is an all-new single player format of online Ludo, allowing a player to climb up the leaderboard by scoring high and winning cash prizes. With this, Zupee goes further in integrating the game into a tournament format.

Here, a player gets a limited number of moves and limited time to play each move. The unique element of strategically placing 12 tokens across the board in the form of obstacles is a distinctive feature of the game. The game allows the player to leverage his/her skill to navigate his/her Ludo tokens by strategically moving and cutting out the obstacle tokens in limited moves to maximise his/her score.

Zupee games heavily rely on the user’s skills – all four tokens are open from the start unlike traditional Ludo games. This allows users to strategise all tokens without depending on the chance of getting a six.

Speaking on the game launch, Zupee CEO and founder Dilsher Singh Malhi said, “Ludo is our flagship product, and we are delighted to announce Ludo Supreme League, which in a first-of-its-kind manner seamlessly integrates the nostalgic bits of Ludo Supreme into a very exciting and novel tournament style format. We firmly believe that Ludo Supreme League is only going to further entice our loyal customer base and will subsequently draw larger audiences towards skill-based gaming.”

Commenting on Zupee’s portfolio of games, growth and strategy VP Akanksha Dhamija said, “We focus on culturally rooted games and ensure innovation is a key ingredient in our product portfolio of in-house games.”

The game is available on Android smartphones.