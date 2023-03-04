Genius Brands International (Genius Brands) (NASDAQ: GNUS) today announced a new AI-generated animated shorts series based on the original children’s show, Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club. The series will launch on Kartoon Channel!, YouTube and Genius Brands’ social media channels on 15 May 2023.

The shorts will be produced by Genius AI Studio, utilising various AI tools. It pulls from stories co-created with, and voiced by, Warren Buffett for the original Secret Millionaires Club series, which focused on teaching enduring life lessons around financial literacy to children.

Aimed at children aged four to 12 and their families, Secret Millionaires Club Minis combine AI technology, creative storytelling and short-form vertical video, bringing a whole new format to the children’s entertainment space. Each video will educate children, and feature fun and interesting lessons and facts around business and money.

AI is the next big thing in children’s entertainment and this series uses the technology to reimagine the original into a snackable one-minute format. This is a style we will be seeing much more of in the future. AI provides a significant cost-cutting opportunity in production, as well as content expansion initiatives to fuel the Genius Networks programming pipeline.

Secret Millionaires Club Minis follows up the recently announced Kidaverse Fast Facts which is launching this month and is Genius Networks’ debut into AI produced content. Kidaverse Fast Facts will include new and exclusive shorts hosted by History Henry, Science Sally and Sporty Steve, and like Secret Millionaires Club Minis, each video will educate children about science, history, music, literature and more.