The International Kids Licensing Days (IKLD) 2025 edition is set to return for the fifth consecutive year at the Bologna Licensing Trade Fair Kids (conference room, hall 29 – Mall 2) in Italy. The event will begin on 31 March 2025 and will commence on 3 April 2025.

It will be featuring conferences to offer an overview of the current challenges through a series of thematic insights for three days. With over 60 speakers and more than 20 panels covering everything from books to audiovisuals, games, YouTube and TikTok, this year’s IKLD promises to deliver insights from the content industry. Professionals, experts and key players will guide the attendants through trends, offering in-depth analysis and success stories.

The full program list of the IKLD is as follows:

First Day: Insights and Trends to follow

On the first day, 31 March, the focus will be on exploring key current and future trends, with an emphasis on gaming and emerging markets. Trailblazers of the industry will lead the discussion to unveil the current topics and trends of 2025 and beyond. Feenix Group general manager Michelle Perez Barruos will be discussing the evolution of licensing through gaming, digital media producer Per Rosendal, Funtomata CEO and founder Savannah and Jean Gobert de Coster will delve into digital strategies for books in videogames.

Studio 100 International head of licensing Joachim Knödler, Tulipop CEO and co-founder Helga Árnadóttir and Smiley Company brand collaboration vice president Valerio Costabile will talk about exploring how sustainability is shaping the future of brands. BBC Studios EMEA licensing head Gaby Dior and Kosmos entertainment and licensing head will highlight the power of storytelling in play.

Second Day: Licensing, Previews and Celebrations

On 1 April , the program will offer an overview of the latest developments and previews in the licensing sector, celebrating anniversaries and presenting new growth opportunities.

Among the speakers of the second day, Penguin Ventures commercial director David Sprei, will delve into how to stay true to book-based brands while discovering new ways to reach audiences.

Webboh-Lab scientific director Furio Camillo will analyse the multifaceted nature of Gen Z and unveil new strategies to connect with Gen Z audiences on a deeper level and Aux Mode CEO and founder Adam Rumanek, will discuss the main YouTube strategies and how to monetise content.

Moreover, speakers from DeAPlaneta, Moomin and Mattel will celebrate the companies’ achievements to mark their anniversaries.

Third Day: From Books to Screens and Beyond

On 2 April , the focus will be on the synergy between publishing and audiovisual content, highlighting the central role of cross-media strategies in engagement and in the creation of interactive, multi platform universes. Industry experts and content creators will share case histories and analyse market trends, highlighting the opportunities offered by a transmedia approach.

Content creator, art director and author Megi Bulla will join Fabbri Ragazzi and Rizzoli editorial manager Roberta Ferrari, to delve into TikTok’s role in creating fandom for publishing, Rivers and Wine Studios founder Gordon Vogel and Picture Book Collective (POBOCO) founder Aksel Køie, will analyse cross-media collaborations between books and videogames.

Movimenti Production COO Cristiana Buzzelli, teacher, author, screenwriter and script editor Valentina Mazzola and Editrice II Castoro licensing e dramatic rights specialist Paola Francesca, will discuss the role of books in today’s cross-media ecosystem.