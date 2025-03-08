The Fixies

UAE-based Animotion Media has partnered with the Canadian brand management agency BBM Licensing, to expand the licensing opportunities for The Fixies, an animated series across the Middle East and South African (MENA) region.

Through this partnership, BBM Licensing will represent The Fixies for licensing and merchandising, focusing on various categories, including FMCG, toys, apparel, retail loyalty programs, and more. The licensing agency will also run promotional campaigns in territories such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco.

Synopsis of the series: The Fixies follows the adventures of tiny human-like creatures called Fixies. These creatures secretly live inside machines, appliances, and devices, where they maintain and repair them to ensure they function properly. The Fixies strive to remain hidden from humans, but a few humans, like the young boy Tom Thomas, know about their existence.

“We are excited to be working with BBM Licensing to grow The Fixies brand across international markets,” said Animotion Media general manager Julia Nikolaeva. “This partnership will allow the animated series to become a household name, as BBM Licensing’s strategic expertise and market reach will help bring our characters to even more fans through exciting products, live events, and promotions. We are especially thrilled that fans in the MENA region will soon have the opportunity to purchase products featuring their beloved characters, which is essential in extending brand engagement into the physical world.”

BBM Licensing CEO Amer Bitar shared, “The Fixies is a strong and beloved brand with tremendous potential in the MENA region. We are thrilled to partner with Animotion Media Group to expand the presence of the series through licensing and merchandising opportunities. Our goal is to connect fans with high-quality products and experiences that bring their favourite characters to life beyond the screen.”

The partnership also paves the way for location-based entertainment, such as themed parks and interactive experiences, offering fans a way to connect with The Fixies. Fans can look forward to a wide range of The Fixies products, promotions, and live events coming soon to key markets.