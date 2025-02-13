UAE’s Animotion Media brings kids’ show ‘The Fixies’ to streaming app Yango Play

UAE-based animated content distributor Animotion Media is bringing its kids’ animated series The Fixies to the gulf countries and MENA region-focused all-in-one streaming app Yango Play. With this collaboration, the app’s subscribers will have access to the first two seasons of this show, localised in Arabic.

The show follows the adventures of tiny, intelligent creatures who secretly live inside everyday devices, teaching kids about science, technology, and problem-solving in an engaging and accessible way. With its blend of humour, adventure, and educational storytelling, the series has amassed a global fanbase, reaching over 10 billion views on YouTube and over five million views on its Arabic Youtube Channel.

“We are excited to bring The Fixies to Yango Play, offering Arabic-speaking children a fun and enriching way to learn about the world around them,” said Animotion Media general manager Julia Nikolaeva.

Yango Play head of acquisition Khalid El Sergany stated, “We are thrilled to offer this unique show that combines entertainment with education, empowering children to learn in a fun and interactive way.”

Launched in the GCC, the app Yango Play combines video, music streaming, mini-games and live tv channels, catering specifically to the Arabic-speaking people.