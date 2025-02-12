‘Anora’ bags top honour at Annual Producers Guild Awards; ‘The Wild Robot’ emerges as best animated production

Image source: DreamWorks Animation website

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) hosted the 36th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City. The Wild Robot bagged the award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures alongside other winners in the live action segment.

The star-studded evening recognised influential producers and entertainment icons with special honours including Chris Meledandri with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures; Taika Waititi with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television; Dana Walden with the Milestone Award; and the late Lynda Obst and Paula Weinstein with the Trailblazer Award.

To kick off the evening, Producers Guild of America presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line delivered a call to action to bring production back to Los Angeles. “Studios, streamers and financiers…please help bring production back to LA. The movie business made Los Angeles and now it’s time for Los Angeles to make movies again,” said De Line.

This year’s PGA Awards also honoured the late Lynda Obst and Paula Weinstein with the Trailblazer Award for their immeasurable contributions to the entertainment industry. Kate Hudson and Jane Fonda took the stage to honour Obst and Weinstein, respectively, and their legacies.

The show also featured a surprise musical element, which further energized an already lively audience. Geraldine Viswanathan presented the ‘Next Gen Award,’ which does not exist, to actress Bryce Charles. Charles then performed an original song, titled Miracle, which hilariously lamented the struggles producers go through, and the ‘miracles’ that are required to make a film.

Presenters, honourees, and nominees at the ceremony included Alan Cumming, Adrien Brody, Ariana Grande, Billy Eichner, Boyd Holbrook, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Cristin Milioti, Elle Fanning, Geraldine Viswanathan, Jane Fonda, Jeff Goldblum, Jodie Foster, John Magaro, Josh Brolin, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Lamorne Morris, Mikey Madison, Nicole Byer, Peter Sarsgaard, Ryan Murphy and Steve Carrell, among many more.

The complete winners list for the 36th Annual Producers Guild Awards is listed below:

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

Flow

Producers: Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens, Gints Zilbalodis, Gregory Zalcman

Producers: Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens, Gints Zilbalodis, Gregory Zalcman Inside Out 2

Producers: Mark Nielsen, p.g.a.

Producers: Mark Nielsen, p.g.a. Moana 2

Producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Christina Chen, p.g.a.

Producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Christina Chen, p.g.a. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Producers: Richard Beek

Producers: Richard Beek The Wild Robot – WINNER

Producers: Jeff Hermann, p.g.a.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

Anora – WINNER

Producers: Samantha Quan, p.g.a., Alex Coco, p.g.a., Sean Baker, p.g.a

Producers: Samantha Quan, p.g.a., Alex Coco, p.g.a., Sean Baker, p.g.a The Brutalist

Producers: Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, D.J. Gugenheim, Brady Corbet

Producers: Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, D.J. Gugenheim, Brady Corbet A Complete Unknown

Producers: Fred Berger, p.g.a., Alex Heineman, p.g.a., James Mangold, p.g.a.

Producers: Fred Berger, p.g.a., Alex Heineman, p.g.a., James Mangold, p.g.a. Conclave

Producers: Tessa Ross, p.g.a., Juliette Howell, p.g.a., Michael A. Jackman, p.g.a.

Producers: Tessa Ross, p.g.a., Juliette Howell, p.g.a., Michael A. Jackman, p.g.a. Dune: Part Two

Producers: Mary Parent, p.g.a., Cale Boyter, p.g.a., Denis Villeneuve, p.g.a., Tanya Lapointe, p.g.a.

Producers: Mary Parent, p.g.a., Cale Boyter, p.g.a., Denis Villeneuve, p.g.a., Tanya Lapointe, p.g.a. Emilia Pérez

Producers: Pascal Caucheteux, Jacques Audiard

Producers: Pascal Caucheteux, Jacques Audiard A Real Pain

Producers: Ali Herting, p.g.a., Jesse Eisenberg, p.g.a.

Producers: Ali Herting, p.g.a., Jesse Eisenberg, p.g.a. September 5

Producers: Philipp Trauer, p.g.a., Thomas Wöbke, p.g.a., Tim Fehlbaum, p.g.a., John Ira Palmer, p.g.a., John Wildermuth, p.g.a.

Producers: Philipp Trauer, p.g.a., Thomas Wöbke, p.g.a., Tim Fehlbaum, p.g.a., John Ira Palmer, p.g.a., John Wildermuth, p.g.a. The Substance

Producers: Coralie Fargeat, Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner

Producers: Coralie Fargeat, Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner Wicked

Producers: Marc Platt, p.g.a.

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures:

Gaucho Gaucho

Producers: Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw

Producers: Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw Mediha

Producers: Hasan Oswald, Annelise Mecca, Fahrinisa Campana

Producers: Hasan Oswald, Annelise Mecca, Fahrinisa Campana Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa

Producers: Michael D. Ratner, Miranda Sherman, Dalia Burde, Christopher Newman

Producers: Michael D. Ratner, Miranda Sherman, Dalia Burde, Christopher Newman Porcelain War

Producers: Aniela Sidorska, p.g.a., Paula DuPré Pesmen, p.g.a.

Producers: Aniela Sidorska, p.g.a., Paula DuPré Pesmen, p.g.a. Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story – WINNER

Producers: Lizzie Gillett, p.g.a., Robert Ford, p.g.a., Ian Bonhôte, p.g.a.

Producers: Lizzie Gillett, p.g.a., Robert Ford, p.g.a., Ian Bonhôte, p.g.a. We Will Dance Again

Producers: TBD

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama:

Bad Sisters

Producers: Sharon Horgan, Faye Dorn, Clelia Mountford, Dearbhla Walsh, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, Bert Hamelinck, Michael Sagol, Malin-Sarah Gozin, Catherine Magee, Rebecca Parkinson

Producers: Sharon Horgan, Faye Dorn, Clelia Mountford, Dearbhla Walsh, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, Bert Hamelinck, Michael Sagol, Malin-Sarah Gozin, Catherine Magee, Rebecca Parkinson The Diplomat

Producers: Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Alex Graves, Peter Noah, Peter Ackerman, Pam Roberts, Brad Carpenter, Chris Arruda

Producers: Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Alex Graves, Peter Noah, Peter Ackerman, Pam Roberts, Brad Carpenter, Chris Arruda Fallout

Producers: Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner, Athena Wickham, Todd Howard, James Altman, Margot Lulick, James W. Skotchdopole, Stephen Semel, Karey Dornetto, Carson Mell, Kieran Fitzgerald, Jill Footlick, Noreen O’Toole, Jay Worth, Crystal Whelan, Halle Phillips, Gursimran Sandhu, Skye Wathen

Producers: Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner, Athena Wickham, Todd Howard, James Altman, Margot Lulick, James W. Skotchdopole, Stephen Semel, Karey Dornetto, Carson Mell, Kieran Fitzgerald, Jill Footlick, Noreen O’Toole, Jay Worth, Crystal Whelan, Halle Phillips, Gursimran Sandhu, Skye Wathen Shōgun – WINNER

Producers: Justin Marks, Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, Rachel Kondo, Shannon Goss, Erin Smith, Hiroyuki Sanada, Eriko Miyagawa, Jamie Vega Wheeler, Matt Lambert

Producers: Justin Marks, Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, Rachel Kondo, Shannon Goss, Erin Smith, Hiroyuki Sanada, Eriko Miyagawa, Jamie Vega Wheeler, Matt Lambert Slow Horses

Producers: Graham Yost, Will Smith, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Jane Robertson, Julian Stevens, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Simon Gillis

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy:

Abbott Elementary

Producers: Quinta Brunson, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, Randall Einhorn, Brian Rubenstein, Jordan Temple, Brittani Nichols, Josh Greene, Scott Site

Producers: Quinta Brunson, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, Randall Einhorn, Brian Rubenstein, Jordan Temple, Brittani Nichols, Josh Greene, Scott Site The Bear

Producers: Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Christopher Storer, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Cooper Wehde, Rene Gube, Courtney Storer, Carrie Holt de Lama, David Woods

Producers: Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Christopher Storer, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Cooper Wehde, Rene Gube, Courtney Storer, Carrie Holt de Lama, David Woods Curb Your Enthusiasm

Producers: Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer, Laura Streicher, Jennifer Corey, Adam Feil

Producers: Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer, Laura Streicher, Jennifer Corey, Adam Feil Hacks – WINNER

Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Guy Branum, Andrew Law, Carol Leifer, Joe Mande, Aisha Muharrar, Samantha Riley, Ashley Glazier, Nate Young

Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Guy Branum, Andrew Law, Carol Leifer, Joe Mande, Aisha Muharrar, Samantha Riley, Ashley Glazier, Nate Young Only Murders in the Building

Producers: Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, John Hoffman, Ben Smith, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky, J.J. Philbin, Rick Wiener, Kenny Schwartz, Kristin Bernstein, Madeleine George, Joshua Allen Griffith, Jill Risk Wolfe, Kristin Newman

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television:

Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Producers: Richard Gadd, Matthew Mulot, Wim De Greef, Petra Fried, Matt Jarvis, Ed Macdonald

Producers: Richard Gadd, Matthew Mulot, Wim De Greef, Petra Fried, Matt Jarvis, Ed Macdonald FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans

Producers: Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Jon Robin Baitz, Gus Van Sant, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Naomi Watts, Kip Davis Myers, Tanase Popa, Jason De Beer, Sara Stelwagen, Kip Davis Myers, Lou Eyrich, Todd Nenninger

Producers: Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Jon Robin Baitz, Gus Van Sant, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Naomi Watts, Kip Davis Myers, Tanase Popa, Jason De Beer, Sara Stelwagen, Kip Davis Myers, Lou Eyrich, Todd Nenninger The Penguin

Producers: Lauren LeFranc, Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Craig Zobel, Colin Farrell, Bill Carraro, Daniel Pipski, Vladimir Cvetko, Erika L. Johnson, Noelle Valdivia, John McCutcheon, Dana Robin, Nick Towne, Corina Maritescu, Claudine Farrell

Producers: Lauren LeFranc, Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Craig Zobel, Colin Farrell, Bill Carraro, Daniel Pipski, Vladimir Cvetko, Erika L. Johnson, Noelle Valdivia, John McCutcheon, Dana Robin, Nick Towne, Corina Maritescu, Claudine Farrell Ripley

Producers: Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Clayton Townsend, Guymon Casady, Benjamin Forkner, Philipp Keel, Sharon Levy, Charlie Corwin, Ben Rosenblatt, Enzo Sisti, Andrew Scott

Producers: Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Clayton Townsend, Guymon Casady, Benjamin Forkner, Philipp Keel, Sharon Levy, Charlie Corwin, Ben Rosenblatt, Enzo Sisti, Andrew Scott True Detective: Night Country

Producers: Issa López, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Jodie Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Chris Mundy, Sam Breckman, Alan Page Arriaga, Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Cathy Tagnak Rexford, Layla Blackman

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures:

Carry-On

Producers: Dylan Clark, p.g.a.

Producers: Dylan Clark, p.g.a. The Greatest Night in Pop – WINNER

Producers: Lionel Richie, George Hencken, Julia Nottingham

Producers: Lionel Richie, George Hencken, Julia Nottingham The Killer

Producers: Charles Roven, p.g.a., Alex Gartner, p.g.a., John Woo, p.g.a.

Producers: Charles Roven, p.g.a., Alex Gartner, p.g.a., John Woo, p.g.a. Rebel Ridge

Producers: Anish Savjani, p.g.a., Neil Kopp, p.g.a., Jeremy Saulnier, p.g.a.

Producers: Anish Savjani, p.g.a., Neil Kopp, p.g.a., Jeremy Saulnier, p.g.a. Unfrosted

Producers: Jerry Seinfeld, p.g.a., Spike Feresten, p.g.a., Beau Bauman, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

30 for 30

Producers: Heather Anderson, Marsha Cooke, Brian Lockhart, Burke Magnus, Marquis Daisy, Gentry Kirby, Adam Neuhaus, Carolyn Hepburn, Cora Atkinson, Marie Margolius, Connor Schell, Libby Geist, Aaron Cohen

Producers: Heather Anderson, Marsha Cooke, Brian Lockhart, Burke Magnus, Marquis Daisy, Gentry Kirby, Adam Neuhaus, Carolyn Hepburn, Cora Atkinson, Marie Margolius, Connor Schell, Libby Geist, Aaron Cohen Conan O’Brien Must Go

Producers: Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross, Jason Chillemi, Sarah Federowicz, Jessie Gaskell, Matt O’Brien, Mike Sweeney, Aaron Bleyaert, Jordan Schlansky

Producers: Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross, Jason Chillemi, Sarah Federowicz, Jessie Gaskell, Matt O’Brien, Mike Sweeney, Aaron Bleyaert, Jordan Schlansky The Jinx – Part Two

Producers: Charlotte Kaufman, Sam Neave, Kyle Martin, Zac Stuart-Pontier, Andrew Jarecki

Producers: Charlotte Kaufman, Sam Neave, Kyle Martin, Zac Stuart-Pontier, Andrew Jarecki STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces – WINNER

Producers: Morgan Neville, Meghan Walsh, Charlise Holmes, Caitrin Rogers

Producers: Morgan Neville, Meghan Walsh, Charlise Holmes, Caitrin Rogers Welcome to Wrexham

Producers: Jeff Luini, Bryan Rowland, Josh Drisko, Andy Thomas, Nicholas Frenkel, George Dewey, Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, Humphrey Ker, Patrick McGarvey, Cody Shelton, Liz Spano, Aaron Lovell, Shannon Owen, Charlotte Hobday, Sandy Johnston, Alex Leech

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television:

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Producers: Ali Wong, John Irwin, Casey Spira, Ryan Polito

Producers: Ali Wong, John Irwin, Casey Spira, Ryan Polito The Daily Show

Producers: Jennifer Flanz, Jon Stewart, James “Babydoll” Dixon, Ramin Hedayati, Justin Melkmann, Zhubin Parang, Dan Amira, Ian Berger, Max Browning, Sushil Dayal, Pamela DePace, David Kibuuka, David Paul Meyer, Elise Terrell, Jocelyn Conn, Jeff Gussow, Matt O’Brien, Brittany Radocha, Daniel Radosh, Shawna Shepherd, Beth Shorr, Fiona Wozniak, David Blog, Adam Chodikoff, Jimmy Donn, Kira Klang Hopf, Allison MacDonald, Ryan Middleton, Matt Negrin, Aaron Perlman-Price, Juliet Werner

Producers: Jennifer Flanz, Jon Stewart, James “Babydoll” Dixon, Ramin Hedayati, Justin Melkmann, Zhubin Parang, Dan Amira, Ian Berger, Max Browning, Sushil Dayal, Pamela DePace, David Kibuuka, David Paul Meyer, Elise Terrell, Jocelyn Conn, Jeff Gussow, Matt O’Brien, Brittany Radocha, Daniel Radosh, Shawna Shepherd, Beth Shorr, Fiona Wozniak, David Blog, Adam Chodikoff, Jimmy Donn, Kira Klang Hopf, Allison MacDonald, Ryan Middleton, Matt Negrin, Aaron Perlman-Price, Juliet Werner Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Producers: John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jeremy Tchaban, Catherine Owens, Whit Conway, Kaye Foley, Laura L. Griffin, Christopher McDaniel, Kate Mullaney, Matt Passet, Megan Peck Shub, Wynn Van Dusen, Marian Wang, Charles Wilson, Rebecca Etchberger

Producers: John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jeremy Tchaban, Catherine Owens, Whit Conway, Kaye Foley, Laura L. Griffin, Christopher McDaniel, Kate Mullaney, Matt Passet, Megan Peck Shub, Wynn Van Dusen, Marian Wang, Charles Wilson, Rebecca Etchberger The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Producers: Stephen T. Colbert, Tom Purcell, Jon Stewart, Tanya Michnevich Bracco, Barry Julien, Matt Lappin, Opus Moreschi, Aaron Cohen, Paul Dinello, Ariel Dumas, Emily Gertler, Jay Katsir, Bjoern Stejskal, Sara Vilkomerson, Ballard C. Boyd, Michael Brumm, Megan Gearheart, Gabe Gronli, Paige Kendig, Jake Plunkett, Adam Wager

Producers: Stephen T. Colbert, Tom Purcell, Jon Stewart, Tanya Michnevich Bracco, Barry Julien, Matt Lappin, Opus Moreschi, Aaron Cohen, Paul Dinello, Ariel Dumas, Emily Gertler, Jay Katsir, Bjoern Stejskal, Sara Vilkomerson, Ballard C. Boyd, Michael Brumm, Megan Gearheart, Gabe Gronli, Paige Kendig, Jake Plunkett, Adam Wager Saturday Night Live – WINNER

Producers: Lorne Michaels, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Erin Doyle, Tom Broecker, Caroline Maroney, Javier Winnik

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television:

The Amazing Race

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan, Patrick Cariaga

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan, Patrick Cariaga RuPaul’s Drag Race

Producers: RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Mandy Salangsang, Steven Corfe, Michele Mills, Daniel Blau Rogge, John Polly, Thairin Smothers, Lisa Steele, Sara Kordy, Julie Ha, Michelle Visage, Thea Berns, Michael Seligman, Alicia Gargaro-Magaña, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews

Producers: RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Mandy Salangsang, Steven Corfe, Michele Mills, Daniel Blau Rogge, John Polly, Thairin Smothers, Lisa Steele, Sara Kordy, Julie Ha, Michelle Visage, Thea Berns, Michael Seligman, Alicia Gargaro-Magaña, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews Top Chef

Producers: Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Doneen Arquines, Hillary Olsen, Tracy Tong, Hunter Braun, Nora Cromwell, Thi Nguyen, Patrick Schmedeman, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, John Adams, Taylor Cochran, Diana Schmedeman, Steve Lichtenstein

Producers: Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Doneen Arquines, Hillary Olsen, Tracy Tong, Hunter Braun, Nora Cromwell, Thi Nguyen, Patrick Schmedeman, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, John Adams, Taylor Cochran, Diana Schmedeman, Steve Lichtenstein The Traitors – WINNER

Producers: Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Sam Rees-Jones, Stephen Lambert, Jack Burgess, Tim Harcourt, Ben Cook, Joe Evans, Laura Gallen, Chris Mannion, Emma Carroll, Deena Katz, Zoe Duerden, Alan Cumming

Producers: Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Sam Rees-Jones, Stephen Lambert, Jack Burgess, Tim Harcourt, Ben Cook, Joe Evans, Laura Gallen, Chris Mannion, Emma Carroll, Deena Katz, Zoe Duerden, Alan Cumming The Voice

Producers: John De Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher, Barry Poznick, Teddy Valenti, Barton Kimball, Brittany Martin Porter, Clyde Lieberman, Amanda Silva Borden, Dan Paschen, Kyle Grossinger, Hayley Opalek McSherry, Melissa Wong, Jared Wyso, Meredith Ambrose, Bri Baxter, Ashley Bennett, Carson Daly, Jessica Molina, Gavin Lee Rees, Stephanie Waters

The categories below were previously announced at the PGA Awards East Coast Nominees Celebration on 3 February and the PGA Awards West Coast Nominees Celebration on 6 February.

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program– The producing team for Simone Biles Rising

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program– The producing team for Sesame Street

2025 PGA Innovation Award– The producing team for Orbital

The Award for Outstanding Short Form Program– The producing team for Shōgun – The Making of Shōgun

The 2025 Producers Guild Awards event chairs are Mike Farah and Joe Farrell. The 2025 Producers Guild Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective and written by Lauren Cortizo, Jody Lambert and Matt Oberg for the Producers Guild of America. Branden Chapman is executive producer, and Carleen Cappelletti is co-executive producer.