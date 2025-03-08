Metaverse and gaming technology company OneVerse has announced its integration of Poker Dangal, India’s online poker game platform. This move strengthens OneVerse’s gaming portfolio and solidifies its position in the evolving gaming industry.

Poker Dangal was founded by Karan Gandhi, Varun Mahna, Varun Puri, Shashwat Jain, and Manan Sobti in 2017 and now its user base exceeds two million players.

Outlining the integration impact, Dangal Games co-founder Karan Gandhi said, “This integration accelerates our vision, allowing us to reach a broader audience and enhance our gaming ecosystem. Partnering with OneVerse enables us to scale faster and unlock new opportunities.”

“Bringing Poker Dangal into the OneVerse family is more than just growth—it’s an investment in cutting-edge game development and player engagement,” said OneVerse Gaming CEO Paul Michael.

RMB India co-head corporate finance (investment banking) Dhyanesh Sundarmurthy mentioned, “This integration cements OneVerse Gaming’s position as a dominant force in the gaming industry. We anticipate groundbreaking innovation and expansion in the gaming landscape.”

Players across the OneVerse gaming platform will now have seamless access to gaming experiences from brands like Poker Dangal. This integration brings a diverse range of skill-based and fantasy gaming options under one ecosystem, enhancing player engagement and expanding gaming opportunities like never before.