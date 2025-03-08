The Finals league hosted by Skyesports is set to return for its second edition. It is a city-vs-city esports showdown where India’s top gaming creators and players compete for the title.

The competition is set to feature six teams, each captained by a leading content creator who will be representing different cities. These six teams will compete across a group stage and the main event to determine the champions and claim a share of the US$5,000 prize pool.

The tournament will begin with a player auction, where the six team captains will bid to build their teams using imaginary coins. This format will add an extra layer of excitement, creating a compelling storyline as captains fight for top players before the matches even begin. The captains for the tournament are going to be Binks, Blossom, Rakazone, Hydraflick, Tbone, and the defending champion, Red Parasite.

Aspiring players can also sign up for the auction through the registration link. Following the auction, the tournament will move into the group stage, where the six teams will be split into three groups of two teams each. They will compete in a double round-robin format, with two groups (four teams) competing at a time in the cashout mode. Based on the overall rankings, the top four teams will then advance to the main stage. In the main stage, two series of six maps will take place as the four teams battle for the ultimate title.

The Finals League 2.0 will be livestreamed on The Finals India and Skyesports YouTube channel. The schedule for which is as follows:

Auction: 14 March 2025

Group Stage: 21 to 23 March 2025

Main Event: 29 and 30 March 2025

In the previous edition of The Finals league, which concluded in October 2024, Bengaluru Starbusters’ Red Parasite defeated ScoutOP’s Ahmedabad Meteors in the grand final to become the champions.