AniMela in partnership with the IDC School of Design, IIT Bombay kickstarts in Mumbai

India’s international animation, VFX, gaming, comics and XR festival AniMela in partnership with the IDC School of Design, IIT Bombay launched its second edition on 7 March 2025.

The festival has been scheduled for 7 to 9 March 2025 at IDC, IIT Bombay. With a unique focus on empowering students, AniMela 2025 aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, providing aspiring professionals with an unparalleled platform to connect, learn, and grow in the rapidly expanding AVGC-XR sectors.

“AniMela 2025 has been designed with a clear and purposeful goal: to bridge the gap between students and industry professionals. Our aim is to create a dynamic space where emerging talent can connect with the innovators shaping the future of animation,” said AniMela artistic director Anne Doshi. “By fostering collaboration and mentorship, we hope to empower the next generation of creators with the tools, insights, and inspiration they need to thrive in an ever-evolving industry. This year, we are committed to ensuring that AniMela serves not only as a celebration of animation but as a catalyst for professional growth and industry integration.”

AniMela has partnered with the Annecy International Animation Film Festival to showcase India’s AVGC-XR sector globally and foster the growth of a creator-driven industry through the International MIFA Campus. Following the success of IMC 2024, a key collaboration between AniMela and the prestigious Annecy Animation Festival France, the 2025 edition promised to build on that momentum.

The event featured a four-day workshop, from 4 to 7 March, where global experts from Annecy mentored five projects that were shortlisted from over 70 entries. The culmination of the workshop was the AniMela-IMC Pitch on 7 March, where the project holders showcased their projects to a curated audience of industry professionals.

The IMC 2024 saw record-breaking engagement from students across India, with participants gaining invaluable experience and forging lasting industry connections. The IMC 2024 batch also had the opportunity to present at Annecy’s MIFA Market in June 2024 at a special Namaste MIFA Pitch event.

“Annecy is proud to support the second edition of this ambitious festival, marking a new chapter with IDC, IIT Bombay. This partnership reflects our commitment to connecting the global animation community with the talents and the animation film industry in India. We warmly thank the AniMela team and all the partners who have made this project possible,” said CITIA CEO Mickael Marin.

Independent game developer Masala Games’ animated film revolving around its upcoming game Detective Dotson, will premiere at AniMela on 8 March 2025 at 6 pm at P.C. Saxena Lecture Theatre, IDC, IIT Mumbai campus. The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with Masala Games CEO and co-founder Shalin Shodhan. “We are thrilled to feature Detective Dotson: The Movie as the first-ever game-to-movie adaptation at the festival. It exemplifies the kind of passion projects that showcase India’s growing influence in the gaming and animation industry,” said Doshi.

AniMela 2025 will feature industry-led sessions in collaboration with top institutions such as the School of Visual Arts, NYC, IDC School of Design IIT Bombay, and the Indian Institute of Art and Design, New Delhi. These sessions aim to provide students with invaluable insights on mapping their creative path in the animation industry and beyond. In partnership with Indie Comix, AniMela will host engaging comic workshops that offer participants a deeper understanding of the comic creation process.

Additionally, the event will include panel discussions like ‘Funding Animation through Collaboration with India’s Live-Action Industry’, ‘From Idea to IP: Crafting and Protecting Your Game’s Unique Identity’, ‘Mapping Your Creative Path: Navigating the Animation Industry and Beyond’, designed to equip the next generation of creators, designers, and developers with the essential skills, knowledge, and opportunities to excel in the AVGC-XR landscape. With a one-on-one session ‘Animation pe Charcha’ with the faculty of SVA, NYC, IIAD and IDC the festival will offer exclusive networking opportunities and foster connections that can help launch their careers.

Curated transmedia sessions that explore the latest trends and provide students with the chance to engage with experts to gain a competitive advantage in creating compelling transmedia narratives. AniMela 2025 will host student film screenings from IDC, IIAD, Srishti Manipal Institute and Whistling Woods, giving aspiring filmmakers a platform to showcase their work, receive valuable feedback, and gain recognition from industry leaders. Besides these, a curated film program of French animation, Indian Professional Shorts and global feature films will be screened.

The event will also feature an XR (Extended Reality) experience in collaboration with IDC and the French Institute, offering participants an immersive journey into the world of XR technology. One can visit the official website of AniMela 2025 for more information including event registration and schedules.