Trailer of Apple TV+ animated series ‘Be@rbrick’ out

Apple TV+ released the trailer for music-driven animated comedy series for kids and families Be@rbrick, set to premiere globally on 21 March.

Inspired by the Be@rbrick figures from Medicom Toy, the 13-episode series is produced and animated by DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu. With upbeat, original songs by four-time Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland, the series aims to empower kids and families to embrace their true selves through the universal language of music.

Be@rbrick follows Jasmine Finch and her bandmates as they pursue their dreams and inspire others to do the same. But it won’t be easy to do when living in a world where everyone’s role is chosen for them and where the painted-on look you receive when you graduate from high school determines who you’ll be for the rest of your life. Jasmine realises that in order for her world to change, she and her friends will have to make it happen themselves.

Told through CG animation, the series is developed by Daytime Emmy Award nominee Meghan McCarthy (My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Centaurworld), who also serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Alex Almaguer (TrollsTopia) is the supervising producer, with Taylor Orci (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) as story editor and Athena Hofmann (Amateur) as line producer.

The voice cast brings the characters to life with Brianna Bryan as Jasmine, Skyla I’Lece as Holly, Isaiah Crews as Nick, Alison Jaye as Ada and Noah Bentley as Klaus. Voice guest stars include Tim Meadows as Mr. Hitmaker, Katy Mixon as Ms. Goldenshorts, Ego Nwodim as Charlene the Baker, Emily Hampshire as Janet and Debra Jo Rupp as Miss Milton.

In addition to its vibrant storytelling, the series is enhanced by the musical talents of producer Timbaland, who serves as executive music producer and guest voice star as BRBX Media DJ, with an original score by Jina Hyojin An (XO, Kitty) and Shirley Song (Exploding Kittens).

Be@rbrick marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and DreamWorks Animation, joining Jim Cooper and Jeff Dixon’s Emmy-nominated animated, spooky adventure series Curses with John Krasinski executive producing; Glaad Media Award-nominated Pinecone & Pony, based on the book The Princess and the Pony by New York Times bestselling author Kate Beaton; and Doug Unplugs, based on Dan Yaccarino’s Doug Unplugged book series.