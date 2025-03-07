Ajay Devgn launches AI-driven media company Prismix

Following the success of the VFX studio NYVFXWaala (Malang, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior) and strategic alliance with Goodbye Kansas Studios, actor and entrepreneur Ajay Devgn has announced Prismix, an AI-driven media company specialising in generative AI storytelling.

Devgn will serve as Prismix chairman, leading a team that includes Danish Devgn as the co-founder and chief business officer, Tarzan actor Vatsal Sheth as the co-founder and chief executive officer with Sahil Nayar as co-founder and chief creative officer.

Ajay Devgn shared, “With Prismix, we are stepping into the future of storytelling. AI is not just a tool but a creative partner that can help filmmakers and brands bring their vision to life in ways never imagined before. Our goal is to revolutionise media by making high-quality, AI-driven content more accessible and scalable.”

Danish Devgn mentioned, “Prismix is about bridging the gap between technology and creativity. AI offers endless possibilities, and we are here to harness its full potential to empower creators, brands, and storytellers.”

Sheth stated, “With this company, we aim to redefine entertainment and guide AI in media. We specialise in harnessing the power of AI to revolutionise media and entertainment. Our commitment lies in creating an ecosystem where storytelling meets efficiency, enabling stunning content production at scale.”

Nayar mentioned, “Creativity should never be limited by resources or technology. With Prismix, we are breaking barriers, allowing imagination to flourish through AI-powered storytelling.”

From short films and series to animated graphic novels, music videos, corporate content, and social media campaigns, the company aims to enable projects that were once limited by cost or complexity to come to life. Prismix has already begun collaborating with mainstream media, eduction and other verticals to shape the future of AI-driven content creation.