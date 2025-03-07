Krafton India engages ‘BGMI’ community for Rondo Anthem project

Krafton India will be co-creating the official Rondo Anthem along with the BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) community. As the company gears up for the launch of Rondo, the latest battleground (map) in BGMI, it is inviting players to help shape its official launch anthem by contributing words that define their excitement for this brand-new map.

This initiative will let players be a part of the game by sharing what Rondo means to them on platforms including:

Instagram comments: Players can drop their words/lyrics on BGMI’s official posts.

In-game mail survey: A direct way to contribute from within BGMI.

Select words collected from the community will be transformed into lyrics, making the Rondo Anthem a reflection of the game community’s passion. As a tribute to them, the anthem will also be integrated into the game’s 3.7 update as the new lobby music, ensuring that players’ voices and creativity become a lasting part of the game. The Rondo Anthem’s first teaser will be out on 13 March 2025 and the official track will be premiering on 18 March 2025.

The song will feature cinematic visuals of Rondo’s landscapes. To amplify the excitement, Krafton India is rolling out a brand campaign, “Aao Kabhi Rondo Mein” inviting players to explore this new battleground. This campaign will run from 7 to 16 March 2025.