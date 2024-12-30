Guest Column | 2024: A favourable year for Indian gaming

The year 2024 has turned out to be productive for the gaming industry in India. The year was marked by major developments such as the new supportive AVGC policy and the emergence of local gaming company Nazara as an international player with its US$27.2 million acquisition of UK-based Fusebox, the maker of Love Island: The Game. This marks a major change as India, which has traditionally been one of the main partners in the global gaming industry as a provider of back-end solutions, has now taken the first steps in establishing itself as game IP owners.

Gaming developers and Indian investors got a major boost on 15 August 2024, when PM Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, identified gaming as one of the emerging sectors that would fuel India’s future economic growth, cultural emergence and innovation. This endorsement from the highest levels of government, reinforced the position of gaming in the country’s growth story and boosted the morale of the sector. Another major boost was given by AVGC-XR (animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality) policy which provided a policy environment to facilitate and promote these sectors.

The Indian gaming sector rapidly expanded in 2024, with revenues hitting over US$2 billion due to the strong performance in mobile gaming, console gaming and esports. Cheap smartphones and the increasing internet penetration boosted this growth. Gaming startups popped up not only in tech centres like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune but also across the country, raising substantial venture capital and providing employment for thousands of people.

All this helped multiple studios launch new games based on Indian mythology and culture such as Kaal Yoddha, Indus Battle Royale, and Rama’s Quest, which were well-received in both the Indian and global markets.

Esports grew tremendously in 2024 and was one of the most exciting and well-received forms of entertainment in India. The country organised several grand esports tournaments which received millions of viewership online and offline. Indian esports athletes showcased outstanding performance in the international tournaments and won prizes and recognition for India. The government’s approval of esports as a sport also helped cement the industry’s standing. It is important to note that the AVGC-XR policy assisted in the development of infrastructure for esports centres and provided financial assistance to esports leagues. Modern gaming facilities were set up in various cities to ensure that players and organisers operate in professional facilities. Moreover, universities started providing esports scholarships for students to foster their skills and make a career in the gaming industry.

Another trend that emerged in 2024 was the enhanced inclusion of gaming in the learning processes. Several ed-tech firms created games that enhanced the learning of subjects such as mathematics, science, and history, thus enhancing the students’ experience. Developers like Indiagames have been coming up with unique India-based games while those like Alpa Kids have been developing e-learning games for the foundational years. This is evidence that the Indian gaming industry is not only entertaining but also has the possibility of aiding the country’s development as a serious e-learning partner.

Gaming in the country thrived in 2024 due to the presence of a sound ecosystem. The biggest technology giants such as Google and Microsoft invested in the cloud gaming infrastructure to provide the best quality experience to the people. The local startups created cheap accessories and devices to meet the requirement of the Indian gamers.

Even though it thrived, the sector still faced certain challenges in this landmark year. Some of the concerns that demand attention are gaming addiction, data privacy and the digital divide. To mitigate these concerns, the government and industry players have come up with awareness campaigns, parental controls and initiatives to enhance the connectivity between the urban and the rural areas. Another issue is the scarcity of educational programs in game design and development. As the various educational institutions in India scramble to offer such courses, we can see a boost in the number of highly trained technical artists for games in the coming years.

As for the future, there is a great opportunity for the gaming industry in India. The foundation which was laid in 2024 – taking into account the supportive AVGC-XR policies, technological advancements and community building – puts the country in the list of the top gaming nations.

Considering this massive growth of the vibrant gaming community, the year 2024 could be deemed a favourable year for the sector. Today India is emerging not just as a powerhouse partner in the global gaming industry for back-end solutions but also as a market for the indigenously developed games. Thus, 2024 can be considered a foundational year as well for the industry as it expands the potential to not only generate economic growth but also provide a platform for India to present its own stories, culture, art and history to the rest of the world. However, if India is to be at the forefront of the next generation of gaming, it needs to emphasise on creating technical and creative jobs in game content creation both for Indian and the world.

(This article has been contributed by CB Arun Kumar, the dean of communication design, film and gaming at Pearl Academy. He has been working in the animation and VFX industry for over 30 years. He is a National Award-winner, a Unity Certified Developer, an Unreal Engine fanatic an ardent Blender 3D enthusiast and a 360-degree VR photographer. AnimationXpress does not necessarily subscribe to these views.)