Winsing to showcase new toylines at 2025 Hong Kong Toy Fair

China’s Winsing has announced the debut of its exclusive showroom at the Regal Kowloon Hotel (71 Mody Road, Tsimshatsui) during the 2025 Hong Kong Toy Fair, taking place from 6 to 8 January. This showroom will provide visitors with an up-close look at its new toylines, featuring its flagship IPs, GG Bond and Gogobus.

While originally known as a children’s animation brand, GG Bond has expanded into the youth market through a series of collectible toy collaborations and co-branding partnerships. For kids’ plastic toy series, the Super Speed Racers and Popping Racers series, which gained acclaim for their pull-back-and-go functionality and ability to transform into high-speed racing modes. Winsing is planning a lineup of plastic toys and art toys to celebrate the 20th anniversary of GG Bond.

On the other hand, Gogobus will continue with its Mars Trip series, which is well-known on its official Chinese YouTube channel. This animated series has integrated into the toy market, offering imaginative play experiences tied directly to its storyline.

Some of the featured products include:

Transforming Mars Mecha series: A primary vehicle that can transform and combine with a Mars mecha to form a large robot.

Face-Changing Mars Mecha: A toy allowing transformations from a car to a robot, complete with interchangeable facial expressions.

Ultra Mars Robot: A large-scale robot that combines five vehicles into a single formidable figure.

Looking Ahead: Winsing’s Vision for 2025.

As GG Bond’s 20th anniversary approaches, Winsing is doubling down on its content-and-product integration strategy. The company plans to introduce more plastic and art toys to elevate its IPs’ global recognition and market reach.