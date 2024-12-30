Team Orangutan wins Acer Predator Gaming League India Finale 2025

Esports team Orangutan has been crowned the champion of the seventh edition of Acer Predator Gaming League India (PGL) Finale 2025. Held at NSCI Dome in Mumbai, this event was based on Riot Games’ popular FPS Valorant.

Winning the PGL India Finale 2025, Orangutan secured its spot in the Asia Pacific Grand Finale which will be held in Malaysia, where teams will compete for a total prize pool of US$400,000. PGL India finale had a prize pool of Rs.6,50,000, shared among the winning teams. Rival Esports were the runners-up, and Abdul Azis Ocanada Nandang from the team emerged as MVP for PGL 2025.

Acer India associate director and marketing head Sooraj Balakrisnan said, “Over the years, the league has grown into a remarkable platform that brings together exceptional talent, fuels passion for gaming, and strengthens the bonds within the gaming community. We are proud to play a pivotal role in elevating esports in India and providing opportunities for players to showcase their skills on a global stage.”

The event featured stand-up comedy acts and musical performances by Indian artists like KRSNA and Karan Kanchan.