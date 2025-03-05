Indian esports team Gods Reign has been crowned the champion of the Skyesports Souvenir 2025 National Esports Championship held at Bengaluru GAFX 2025.

The tournament began with online open qualifiers, where teams from across the country participated for a chance to make it to the main event in Bengaluru, India. Ultimately, it was Gods Reign, Big W, Victores Sumus, and Flashback Gaming who qualified for the on-ground finale.

The Skyesports Souvenir 2025 National Esports Championship, powered by AMD and supported by the Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS) is recognised as a Valve-licensed ranked event, allowing Indian teams to climb the global rankings. Following their victory, Gods Reign jumped from 157th to 76th in the global Valve Rankings, while in Asia, they climbed from 13th to eighth.

For three days, the four teams battled it out in a double-elimination bracket to decide the winners. Gods Reign won all three of their matches with a scoreline of 2-0. In the upper bracket finals, they defeated Victores Sumus before taking down Flashback to secure a spot in the grand finals.

They once again faced Victores Sumus in the grand finals. The first game on the map of Train saw Gods Reign win by a comfortable margin. However, the second map on Dust II saw Victores Sumus stage an early comeback, building a lead. In the late game, however, Gods Reign managed to push the match to overtime before clinching the series and the championship with a score of 16-12.

In a post-match interview, God’s Reign Rossi Kiran shared, “It feels incredible. I am happy to play on this stage. I hope there will be another tournament like this in Bengaluru, and I hope to win that trophy as well.”

Commenting on the tournament, Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “Gods Reign’s huge jump in rankings is a testament to the global impact of Skyesports’ events, where we not only nurture local talent but also provide a pathway for teams to achieve international glory. This is something we will continue doing with our IPs as we further collaborate with state governments for esports initiatives like this one.”

At the end, Skyesports also announced its next Counter-Strike 2 esports tournament, the Skyesports Pro League 2025, set to take place in March 2025.