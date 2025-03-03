Bengaluru GAFX 2025: Major highlights from landmark gathering of industry leaders and creators

As it does every year, the grand convergence of industry leaders, emerging talents, and technology enthusiasts took place over three days at Bengaluru GAFX 2025, hosted at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru. The event marked a celebration of the ever-evolving world of AVGC-XR (animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics and extended reality), drawing participation from across India and beyond.

The three-day event witnessed participants from 15 plus state associations with over 50 exhibitors. As many as 200 speakers from over 10 countries in more than 100 sessions, engaged the audience in thought provoking discussions. The event also welcomed participants from 150 colleges, 500 nationwide students for different competitions, 20 plus national and international, and 10 muse artists for sketch alley. A total prize money of Rs 10 lakh along with goodies, was awarded to the participants.

In addition to the knowledge-sharing sessions, the event saw 395 Letters of Intent (LOI) business interactions between 15 prominent buyers and 40 sellers with IPs. It also facilitated the signing of over 10 MOUs, including the launch of the Digital Detox Centre by the All-India Gaming Federation. The B2B Forum stood out as a premier networking and business matchmaking platform, fostering meaningful collaborations within the AVGC-XR industry.

Priyank Kharge

“ABAI is proud of how every constituency in AVGC- XR has come together to create a spectacular Bengaluru GAFX 2025. Our vision to explore the Future of Immersion has been realised. There are tangible outcomes that will be an accelerator for India’s creative technology industries. The support of the Department of ITBT, Government of Karnataka, has been instrumental in continuing to catapult this industry to global excellence. GAFX 2025 has succeeded in providing rich exploration, creating never-before experiences and highlighting the disruption that will enable studios, startups, and talent to make a lasting impact on the global stage,” Bengaluru GAFX chairman and ABAI president Biren Ghose mentioned in his valedictory speech.

He further added, “Stories are about what is inside the frame, and stories are what it’s about what’s outside the frame. And therefore today, the power of telling the story has gone crazy, because for telling a story today, you have haptics.” He pointed out how one can wear gloves, body suits, make use of spatial audio, 3D audio, 4D cinema and so on.

Karnataka’s Information Technology & Biotechnology, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj minister Priyank Kharge further revealed, “This year, Karnataka will host an Esports Summit and a Game Developers Conference, marking a major step in strengthening our gaming ecosystem. The Esports Summit will hone the skills of gaming enthusiasts, putting Karnataka on the global competitive gaming map. The Game Developers Conference will bring together innovators, creators, and industry leaders to push the boundaries of game design and original IP development.”

Here are the major highlights of Bengaluru GAFX 2025:

Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle Comics, in collaboration with Zebu Animation, unveiled the highly anticipated animated debut of Suppandi, one of India’s most beloved comic characters. The grand reveal, led by cine actor Rana Daggubati, was met with enthusiasm from fans and industry professionals alike. Adding to the excitement, it was also announced that Wingstar, Tinkle’s young female superhero, will soon make her animated debut. The launch marks a major milestone in Indian animation, with Suppandi’s adventures set to premiere on PowerKids TV, one of the leading YouTube channels for kids’ content.

Premiere of Suppandi‘s first episode and launch of Wingstar trailer

Green Gold Animation and UK-based TG Entertainment entered into an MoU to explore business opportunities for The Brilliant World of Tom Gates franchise in India. This partnership aims to expand the beloved franchise in the areas of licensing, merchandising, series animation production. Under the MoU, both companies will collaborate to develop market opportunities in India and wider South Asian markets.

Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle Comics launched the GAFX Uncle Pai Promising New Creator Award, a prestigious annual honour dedicated to recognising and nurturing emerging comic book creators. Named after Uncle Pai, the visionary behind Indian comics, the award celebrates fresh talent in children’s storytelling. The inaugural recipient, Mahati Santhanakrishnan, was recognised for her comic Hunting Monsters, reflecting her passion for mythology and illustration.

Skyesports Souvenir 2025 National Esports Championship winners

The Skyesports Souvenir 2025 National Esports Championship, featuring Counter Strike 2, culminated in an electrifying grand finale at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru. The top four teams battled it out on a grand stage for the champion title, with a prize pool of Rs 5 lakhs. Gods Reign was crowned champion, while Aakash “PH1NNN” Bose earned the MVP (most valued player) title. With intense matchups, top-tier gameplay, and an enthusiastic audience, the event reinforced India’s growing presence in the global esports ecosystem.

Another major highlight of GAFX 2025 was the Investor Connect Program, an initiative aimed at bridging the gap between startups and potential investors. Understanding the challenges that startups face in securing funding, scaling operations, and accessing global markets, the program provided a structured platform for direct engagement with investors. This year’s Investor Connect Program saw 29 investors from 22 companies engaging with 34 startups from across the AVGC ecosystem. The platform facilitated high-impact discussions, pitching sessions, and networking opportunities that helped emerging ventures secure crucial funding and mentorship.

The ABAI AVGC Centre of Excellence (CoE) and Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) signed an MoU, forging a collaboration to advance skilling, incubation, innovation, and policy development in the AVGC sector. MESC will design training programs, address skill gaps, and uphold quality standards, while ABAI AVGC CoE will provide infrastructure, support startups, and drive research and innovation. This non-financial, three-year partnership ensures industry-relevant learning and technological growth, with confidentiality maintained on proprietary information.

GEM Awards 2025 winners

AnimationXpress GEM Awards 2025 held on 28 February honoured excellence in gaming, esports, and the metaverse, recognising top developers, studios, and personalities. Some notable winners were Bloom – A Puzzle Adventure (Best Casual Game), Indus Battle Royale (Best Mobile Game), and 1971: Indian Naval Front (Best Hardcore Game). SuperGaming won Game Studio of the Year, while Lucid Labs was named Best Indie Studio. In esports, Jonathan “Jonathan Gaming” Amaral was Esports Athlete of the Year, and GodLike Esports won Esports Organisation of the Year. Tamil Nadu was honoured for its contribution to Indian esports, and Battlegrounds Mobile India was the Most Trending Game.

Another major event was the Karnataka AVGC Policy 2024-2029 workshop, led by the Government of Karnataka, Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology department, Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) K.A.S. general manager Archana C, outlined the state’s vision for AVGC sector. Karnataka, which holds 20 per cent of India’s M%E market, is home to specialised institutes, 27 Digital Art Centres, and an AVGC-XR Finishing School that has trained over 842 students. The policy focuses on skilling, startup support, infrastructure development, IP protection, production grants, and global market expansion.

GAFX 2025 also showcased sessions on Bringing Moana 2 to Life: The Filmmaking Process, Creating the Mystical City of Shambala in Kalki 2898 AD, Crafting Contrast: The Animation Aesthetics of The Garfield Movie and That Christmas, Crafting Epic Worlds Through VFX Expertise, and so on. These presentations showcased the role of visual effects, lighting, colour correction, and production management in crafting an immersive experience.

Bengaluru GAFX 2025 succeeded in its goal to provide rich exploration, create enlightening experiences, and highlight the disruptions that will enable studios, startups, and talent to make a lasting impact on the global stage. It stands as a testament to India’s rapidly growing role in the world of creative technology.

