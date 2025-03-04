Dates and prize pool for Nodwin Valorant Challengers South Asia 2025 announced

Nodwin Gaming has partnered with Valorant creator Riot Games to unveil Nodwin Valorant Challengers South Asia (VCSA) 2025, set to run from 4 March to 14th July 2025. This latest edition of VCSA comes with a revamped format and a Rs 1.13 cr prize pool.

Teams Velocity Gaming (VLT) and Aura have secured their spots in the tournament through VCSA Qualifiers. With registrations now officially closed, all eyes turn to the next stage of the competition.

Tournament structure and key features

Three-split format: The tournament will span three action-packed splits, ensureing year-round excitement VCSA Qualifiers: Before Split 1, aspiring teams from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, and Maldives had a chance to compete in open qualifiers and secure a spot in the main leg of the tournament. Promotion and relegation system: Introduced after Split 1, this system will allow high-performing teams from the open circuit to enter the main stage, keeping competition fresh and inclusive. A revamped point system has been implemented in the 2025 edition which guarantees a heightened spirit of competition amongst the teams and plays a vital role towards the tail-end of the season. The points system comes into play at the end of Split 3 where the top 4 teams on the basis of accumulated points throughout the Splits will face off in the Ascension Qualifiers. The champion team from this showdown will represent South Asia at the VCT Ascension Pacific 2025, going head-to-head with the best teams from other Challenger tournaments in the region.

Nodwin Gaming co-founder and MD Akshat Rathee said, “With the exciting new three-split structure, promotion and relegation dynamics, and a prize pool of Rs 1.13 cr, we aim to deliver an unforgettable season for players and fans alike. This year’s tournament will set the stage for fresh talent to shine and for fan favourites to prove their mettle, offering Valorant fans an electrifying esports experience.”

Riot Games South Asia esports lead Sukamal Pegu shared, “By including open qualifiers and a dynamic tournament structure, we are creating a vibrant and inclusive competitive ecosystem. Fans can expect an electrifying season filled with intense matches, rising stars, and moments of brilliance.”

The 2024 edition of VCSA achieved 88 lakh total viewers across platforms and more than one crore overall reach as per a press release.

Nodwin VCSA 2025 is an integral part of Riot Games’ “Road to Ascension” where the winning team will earn the opportunity to compete at VCT Ascension Pacific 2025, where they will face off against the 10 best Valorant teams from regional Challenger Leagues across Asia-Pacific.

The official broadcast of the 2025 tournament kicks off today, and will be broadcast in Hindi and English on Nodwin Gaming’s official YouTube channel.