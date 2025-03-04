How do you explore love and identity when they don’t conform to traditional expectations? Pivot of Hearts, an upcoming visual novel video game set in Brazil’s São Paulo, invites players to explore the complexities of relationships through the lens of a Taiwanese-Brazilian protagonist.

As part of Steam’s Visual Novel Fest taking place from 3 to 10 March, São Paulo’s Dragonroll Studio is releasing an updated demo with enhanced assets, animations and sound effects calling players to experience a rich story of non-monogamous relationships.

Pivot of Hearts follows the journey of a Taiwanese-Brazilian game developer navigating relationships and self-discovery in modern-day São Paulo. After a long period of isolation, Wén Xiàn starts finding chances to open his heart again: he suddenly reconnects with Etsuko, someone important from his past, and forms an unexpected bond with a new colleague, Cauã. These encounters set off the protagonist on a journey to question all his old notions of love. Through its four chapters, five endings, and over 100,000 words, the game delves into the diversity of relationship structures, sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, and body types, offering an authentic and rarely seen narrative in gaming.

“During the Visual Novel Fest, we’re super excited to share what we’ve been working on in Pivot of Hearts. It’s a very small team working hard and with so much care since 2019 in this debut project. And now that the finish line is becoming visible, we can’t wait to let everyone know what the game has in store for them. As a visual novel, it breathes in lots of fresh air into the genre, both in game format and theme. The tarot-inspired mechanics empower players with a lot of self-expression without sacrificing the narrative, while our down-to-earth exploration of non-monogamy is, among other things, intended to contrast with the usual representation in visual novels in general,” shared the game’s lead developer Wilson Kazuo Mizutani. [Quote edited for clarity]

Dragonroll Studio founders met in their college years, formed the studio in 2019, and created Pivot of Hearts as their first commercial game. The indie game developer’s dedication to storytelling and inclusivity has earned them accolades, including Best Narrative at SBGames 2022 and a Diversity nomination at Big Festival, held during Gamescom Latam, 2024.

“One thing we really wanted to do was bring a sense of familiarity to the game – to create characters that would make the player go: “Oh, I know that guy!,” and the same goes for many places and activities we see in Pivot of Hearts,” added the game’s art director Lívia Santos. “Some aspects of it might be brand new for international players. For example, we thought it would be cool if a Brazilian celebration like Festa Junina could get the same sort of spotlight as a Matsuri or a high school cultural festival gets in Japanese media. It’s definitely fertile ground for romance.”

Blending traditional visual novel storytelling with interactive tarot-inspired mechanics, the game offers players a rich and engaging experience. The game’s design celebrates São Paulo’s vibrant culture, featuring fictional metal bands, nostalgic anime/game references, and detailed urban environments. Additionally, it incorporates accessibility-focused design and settings. The game resonates with those seeking stories of growth, love, and identity, whether they are gamers, anime enthusiasts, or fans of narrative-driven media.

The game’s updated demo is available on Steam, with its full release set for later this year. Its latest updates will be available on Dragonroll Studio’s Bluesky, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X.