Technicolor Games acquired by AI solutions provider TransPerfect; India employees welcomed back to work

Technicolor Games, the gaming division of Technicolor Group, S.A., has been acquired by global language and AI solutions provider TransPerfect. While the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, TransPerfect will welcome all Technicolor Games India employees back into the Bengaluru facility, the company’s largest, to ensure continuity of business for all clients.

Recently, Technicolor Group with its four creative units – Mikros, The Mill, MPC, and Technicolor Games ceased operations globally due to severe financial challenges and inability to find investors. The news of Technicolor Games being acquired serves as a relief for hundreds of artists, while others still grapple with sudden job loss.

“Technicolor is a renowned brand and this division has an impressive track record of producing stunning creative work. We warmly welcome all team members of Technicolor Games to the TransPerfect family,” said TransPerfect president and co-CEO Phil Shawe.

With offices in London, San Francisco, Montreal, and Bengaluru, Technicolor Games includes more than 400 creative artists specialising in concept art, 3D art, animation, VFX, and cinematics. The company works with a global clientele—including major developers like Electronic Arts, Capcom, and 2K—on AAA titles such as Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Hogwarts Legacy, FC25, and Street Fighter 6.

Division CEO Andy Emery and global business development VP Eric Williams will continue to lead Technicolor Games, which will operate as a division of TransPerfect Gaming. Emery and Williams will join TransPerfect’s senior leadership team.

“With the support of clients, employees, and industry partners, this acquisition ensures that the legacy of Technicolor Games continues, reinforcing its reputation as a premier provider of art, animation, and VFX services to the global video game industry,” shared Emery.

TransPerfect Gaming provides comprehensive video game solutions, from pre-production to launch to player support. Its global team offers expertise in accessibility, art production, audio services, localisation, marketing, quality assurance, player support, community management and testing.