‘The Electric State’ prequel video game set to launch on Netflix

Just four days after Russo Brothers’ The Electric State releases on Netflix, its game The Electric State: Kid Cosmo will launch on the streaming platform on 18 March. Created in collaboration with AGBO and Buck Games, the new bite-sized adventure puzzle is an emotional narrative game that seamlessly blends story and gameplay.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, The Electric State is set in the aftermath of a robot uprising in an alternate version of the ’90s. It follows an orphaned teenager who ventures across the American West with a cartoon-inspired robot, a smuggler (Chris Pratt), and his sidekick (Millie Bobby Brown) in search of her younger brother.

Netflix will also release another game, Secrets by Episode, this month. Like all Netflix Games, these are included with all OTT memberships without ads or in-app purchases. Below are more details about both games:

Electric State: Kids Cosmo (Available 18 March)

Kid Cosmo needs your help. Blast through an ’80s-inspired puzzle adventure game-within-a-game alongside boy wonder Chris and his big sister Michelle.

Wichita, Kansas — 1985: Go on a journey through the eyes of Chris and Michelle as they navigate coming of age in the retro-futuristic world of The Electric State. This narrative-driven game takes place before the events of the movie and spans five years, blending gameplay with emotional storytelling to create an immersive experience.

Secrets By Episode (Available now)

Explore a world of sweet and spicy romance. You’re the main character in these interactive stories, and your choices shape how each chapter unfolds. The decisions you make, from what you say to who you date, influence how each story plays out. Have a change of heart? Replay stories with new choices to unlock unique interactions and alternate endings.