Max unveils trailer of new animated preschool series ‘Dylan’s Playtime Adventures’ 

Turning ordinary play into the extraordinary, Max is bringing imagination to life with new animated preschool comedy Dylan’s Playtime Adventures. Based on the Scholastic book series by bestselling author/illustrator Guy Parker-Rees, the show premieres 6 March.

Synopsis: It stars Dylan, a highly imaginative, multi-coloured striped dog who transforms every playtime into whimsical adventures filled with discovery, problem-solving, and friendship. Dylan is eager to play pretend in every career. Whether it’s a doctor, a pizza chef, a sea caption or a hair stylist, there’s no adventure too big or too small. Armed with nothing but a few props and three fantastic friends, Dylan shows kids the best of play and improv, as he ‘yes ands’ his way through madcap adventures, empowering kids to trust their hearts, imaginations and each other.

Produced by 9 Story Media Group and animated by award-winning studio Brown Bag Films in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and CBC, this show will premiere with 52 eleven-minute episodes.

“Young kids and families are in for a whimsical ride with Dylan’s Playtime Adventures on Max,” said 9 Story development VP Karen Fowler. “Our development team, working with brilliant writers and directors and the production team at Brown Bag Films, poured our hearts and souls into bringing this silly, imaginative series to life. From the quirky, character-driven stories where anything is possible – like a red wagon that transforms into a firetruck, rocket ship, or pizza-delivery-mobile! to the vibrant 2D/CG look—every detail has been carefully curated to ignite delight and creativity in kids everywhere.”

Max will be the first to premiere the series in the USA. It premiered in Canada on CBC and CBC Gem in Spring 2024 and in the UK on CBeebies last fall.