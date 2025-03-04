Stan and FanCraze unveil new collaboration

Indian gaming community platform Stan has partnered with FanCraze, the creator of ICC Crictos SuperTeam, a gaming ecosystem featuring licensed digital collectibles of the International Cricket Council (ICC). This partnership will integrate FanCraze’s licensed ICC products onto Stan’s platform, allowing the latter’s users to experience it directly.

The two companies believe that this collaboration will empower cricket enthusiasts with new and interactive ways to connect with cricket, its players and fellow fans. The users’ participation in activities like live audio rooms, influencer-led communities, quests, VIP events and more will give them access to digital ownership, collection, and playdom.

Stan founder and CEO Parth Chadha said, “Cricket and games are more than just entertainment in India—they are a way of life. At Stan, we’ve built the largest online community in India, and now, with FanCraze, we’re creating an electrifying hub where users can play, compete, and celebrate cricket like never before. This will bring the Stan community closer to the action, the thrill, and rewards in a way that has never been done before!”

FanCraze founder and CEO Anshum Bhambri said, “We’re excited to team up with Stan to bring a fresh and innovative product to our users. By combining digital ownership and social gamification mechanics, we’re taking fandom to the next level. This partnership represents a major step toward creating a more interactive and immersive space for fans.”