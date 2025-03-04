PBS Kids renews ‘Alma’s Way’ for third season

Fred Rogers Productions’ PBS Kids series Alma’s Way has been renewed for its third season. The new season will feature 15 half-hour episodes, including a 22-minute musical special.

Alma’s Way is aimed at kids four to six and focuses on critical thinking, responsible decision-making, and empathy, while showcasing Latino cultures through music, food, language, and more. All episodes are available in both English and Spanish.

The series is created by Sonia Manzano and produced by Fred Rogers Productions in association with Pipeline Studios. Ellen Doherty and Manzano are executive producers; Jorge Aguirre (Goldie & Bear) is head writer and co-executive producer; additional co-executive producers are Luis Lopez and Juan Lopez; supervising producer for Fred Rogers Productions is Olubunmi Mia Olufemi.

The third season will continue to capture the sights and sounds of New York City with episodes that include the New York Public Library, the 6 train, and a return visit to the American Museum of Natural History. It will include a wide range of stories that cover relatable experiences like navigating the loss of a beloved neighbour, learning self-regulation techniques for when things don’t go as planned, and supporting a friend through a difficult situation. The episodes will include learning goals like problem-solving, self-advocacy, responsible decision-making, and others for which the series is known. The 22-minute musical special Alma in Oz will be inspired by L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Fred Rogers Productions chief creative officer and executive producer of the show Doherty said, “We are thrilled that viewers will continue to learn alongside Alma and her friends in season three. Whatever the dilemma may be, Alma models how to think things through with kindness, optimism, and self-confidence.”

The show’s creator and executive producer Manzano shared, “It’s so important that kids know they matter and for them to see themselves reflected in the characters on screen. I’m honoured to work with Fred Rogers Productions, PBS Kids and Pipeline Studios to help achieve this goal the Alma’s Way.”

PBS Kids senior vice president and general manager Sara DeWitt mentioned, “We’re excited to bring more Alma’s Way to families across the country, highlighting community and all the fun learning moments that the series brings to life in every episode.”

This new season will feature episodes written by fellows of Fred Rogers Productions writers neighborhood, a mentoring program that provides training and support for new and emerging writers as they build and sustain freelance careers in children’s media.

Fred Rogers Production will be producing two new franchise-based games for the free PBS Kids games app. One of these will be designed for accessible play for children whose motor abilities may affect how they play desktop and mobile games.