Independent European animation company Ánima Kitchent and Indonesia’s Mocca Studio will be co-producing the second season of the 2D animated comedy series Tippi T-Rex. A total of 26 new five minute episodes of the series will bring fresh content to preschoolers worldwide.

Synopsis of the series: Tippi, an adorable 4-year-old T-Rex lives with her mommy, daddy and her big brother Ryan in a contemporary world that, instead of humans, is inhabited by all kinds of dinosaurs and other prehistoric species. She is cheerful, has a lot of imagination and is infinitely curious about the world around her, even for details that seem insignificant to others. She uses her contagious energy and imagination in the most everyday situations to turn them into incredible adventures all whilst learning and having fun. She loves to play, especially with her best friends, Pearl and Triceps and loves to talk, even with Lucy, her T-Rex rap singer doll. She’s still working on perfecting her too cute T-Rex groar, aspiring to sound just like her parents.

Ánima Kitchent’s digital-first approach enables the company to analyse performance metrics before scaling up production. The company believes that its data-driven methodology will ensure the fine-tuning of content to optimise engagement and ensure maximum impact.

The Tippi T-Rex content was launched over a year and a half ago. Ánima Kitchent was initially focused on creating and producing short-format videos for its YouTube channel. Following a comprehensive analysis of performance metrics, the strategy moved towards long-format, multiplatform content. This move resulted in the production of the first season of 26 episodes, each lasting five minutes.

For the second season of Tippi T-Rex’s growth, Ánima Kitchent actively sought a co-production partner. The series’ development journey will see the continuation of the format with Mocca Studio on board to complete two full seasons of 52 x 5 episodes.

Anima Kitchent international sales and co-production director Miguel Aldasoro said, “We are thrilled to have Mocca Studio as our official co-production partner for the next season of Tippi T-Rex. Their expertise in high-quality animation and creative collaboration is a perfect match for the vision we have for Tippi T-Rex. Together we will bring even more exciting and engaging content to our growing global audience.”

Mocca Studio COO Novie Riyadi commented, “Mocca Studio is delighted to partner with Ánima Kitchent to bring the next season of Tippi T-Rex to life. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class animation that resonates with young audiences. We look forward to combining our creative strengths to produce heartwarming stories that inspire and entertain children around the globe.”