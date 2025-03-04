S8UL expands leadership with Sumit Sovasaria

Indian esports organisation S8UL has announced the addition of the industrialist and esports enthusiast Sumit Sovasaria as a co-founder to their team, bringing his extensive experience in strategic planning and operational optimisation.

Sovasaria has been a keen observer of the gaming and esports ecosystem and a close confidant of the S8UL team. The organisation believes that his insights and experience in scaling businesses will play a crucial role as S8UL embarks on its next phase of growth.

S8UL co-founder Animesh “Thug” Agarwal said, “As S8UL stands at the cusp of an exciting new chapter, we are gearing up to expand into new titles, new geographies, and new verticals- including the launch of the S8UL Academy and the further growth of our D2C businesses including merchandise, peripherals etc in the coming months. To drive this next phase of our journey, I’m thrilled to welcome Sumit Sovasaria as a co-founder. His business acumen and strategic vision will play a crucial role, and I am confident that he will go a long way in achieving the next phase of our growth.”

S8UL co-founder Naman “Mortal” Mathur shared, “As we grow, having a strong business leader like Sumit ensures that we are not just building for today but creating a long-term, sustainable future. We look forward to the fresh perspective that he brings to the table.”

S8UL co-founder Lokesh “Goldy” Jain commented, “Sumit joins us with an outstanding track record of scaling businesses and driving operational excellence, with a passion for both strategy and executional excellence that will serve us well as we plan for the next phase of S8UL’s exciting growth story.”

Sovasaria mentioned, “I have always admired what Animesh, Naman, Lokesh and the entire team at S8UL have built – a true powerhouse in the esports and content space. Being a part of this journey is an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to S8UL’s expansion and success.”

The organisation has bold plans toward expansion – both in competitive gaming and broader content-driven ventures. It recently forayed into Valorant and CODM, and announced plans to expand into Southeast Asia, Latin America and Europe.