S8UL and Global Esports, two of India’s largest and most influential gaming organisations, announced a strategic partnership, aimed at developing the VALORANT Ecosystem in India, pooling together their PC gaming, esports and content expertise.

As this strategic alliance marks S8UL’s entry into VALORANT, it will leverage the strengths of both organisations and hopefully create opportunities for the budding VALORANT players, especially as the Indian gaming industry has now become less dominated by a single title, and different titles are starting to make their presence felt in the country. While Global Esports has already secured a partnered seat at this prestigious International League, together, S8UL and GE aims to increase VALORANT’s footprint in India.

Recently, S8UL was awarded the “Content Group of the Year” at the globally coveted “Esports Awards 2022” winning against global sensations from the industry including the likes of 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan, OTK, G4TV, Tribo Gaules etc.

“With what GE has already achieved in PC Gaming combined with what we have done in Mobile Gaming and Gaming Content between 8bit, Soul and S8UL, this collab makes us quite a force in the industry. With this, our shared aim is to scale new heights, especially for Valorant in India, which includes expanding possibilities for our players and bringing our teams and content under one umbrella. S8UL family has the largest fan following in the entire region, our goal is to put India on the world map and make it the hub for everything gaming and esports,” said S8UL co-founder Lokesh Jain aka Goldy.

Global Esports is the only South Asian team selected for the prestigious International VALORANT franchise league which will commence on 13 February 2023 with their opening event VCT LOCK//IN Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Global Esports CEO Dr. Rushindra Sinha said, “We are thrilled to be joining forces with S8UL to create even more unexpected connections, and give our audiences authentic and memorable esports experiences like never before. This partnership will help us achieve our shared vision of creating a thriving and supportive gaming community in India.”