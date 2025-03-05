UK-based Ceta Software, creators of production management tools for the creative and M&E industries, has announced a free six-month plan for emerging creative studios, amidst the ongoing challenges and uncertainty in the creative industry. Recognising the hurdles and financial risks involved in launching a business in this sector, the company aims to remove barriers and offer tangible support to the next generation of talent.

The free programme will include full access to all features of the creative production management solution—covering bidding, scheduling, reporting, and billing across the entire pipeline. The offer also includes complimentary training and unlimited access for both users and artists, with no obligation to continue after this period.

Ceta Software managing director Sam Edney said, “By providing this offer, our goal is to help startups find their footing during this challenging time—without financial pressure.”

In addition to this offer, the company will be introducing two more initiatives: